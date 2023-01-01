“Specific activities are being carried out”; Odair Hellmann identifies Santos’ vulnerability and has a goal set out in pre-season

One of Santos’ biggest shortcomings this season was the defensive sector. This is one of the concerns of Alvinegro Praiano fans. Many of the goals taken by the team in 2022 were caused by set pieces. Therefore, the new coach of Peixe, Odair Hellmann wants this problem to be solved as soon as possible and that his team stops conceding so many goals in this way.

Therefore, the coach has been focusing a lot on correcting defensive errors in Santos’ pre-season. The goal is for performance to have a big improvement. The technical commission of Leão do Mar identified that both fouls near the area and corners need special attention. Offensive set-piece training has also been happening frequently.

Hellmann has been doing well-targeted work with his defensive players. ANDSpecific activities are being carried out at CT Rei Pelé to improve the positioning of its players and also to ensure that they make more agile and positive decisions. This was one of the reasons, in fact, that made the coach recommend the defender Messias, 1.90m tall, to the board. The defender must dispute position with Maicon to form a duo with Eduardo Bauermann.

The Santos players are on break for the New Year’s festivities and will only return to training for the second part of the pre-season on the 3rd, when they travel to Atibaia, in the interior of São Paulo. The players will be concentrated until the 8th in a luxury hotel before their debut in the Campeonato Paulista, on the 14th, against Mirassol, in Vila Belmiro. The game is seen as extremely important to start the year off right and make fans feel confident with their team.