Speculated at Flamengo, Philipe Coutinho vents about his situation on social networks

Flamengo is looking for reinforcements for 2023. With the Club World Cup in February, the red-black team is trying to reinforce the squad even more, to dream of the World Cup. In this sense, one of Fla’s speculated targets, midfielder Philipe Coutinho, spoke about his time at Aston Villa and talked about a club change.

— In the last few days I saw a lot of news with my name but so far so good, the problem is that now some lies have started and I’m here to clarify. There has never been any kind of conversation with me asking me to leave the club, because I’m happy here and so is my family. My only focus now that I am recovered from injury is working as hard as I can each day to play at a high level and help the club and my teammates achieve our goals.wrote the player.

Who also spoke of Coutinho, was his coach, Unai Emery, who has the midfielder for the season:

— I look forward to seeing him on the pitch and in the matches. With his quality, he can help us a lot”, signaled the coach. Contrary to what they imagined, he will give the number 23 chances to recover the good football, mainly because he knows that he is one of the few technical leaders of Aston Villahighlighted.

For now, Flamengo has not yet announced any reinforcements, but is very close to Argentine goalkeeper Rossi and Colombian midfielder Juan Quintero. Both should resolve their issues and be announced in the first days of the year.

Retrieved from: Diario do Fla