Spider-Man 2099 Faces Miles in Through the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse is one of the biggest superhero releases of 2023 and a new image from the film has been released.

In it, we see Spider-Man 2099 facing Miles Morales, at least that’s what it looks like.

Continues after advertising

By the looks of it, other Spider-Men will fight Miles and Gwen Stacy. Possibly manipulated by the villain Mancha, who has already been confirmed as the film’s main antagonist.

See the image, below.

More on Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by David Callaham, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Shameik Moore returns in the original voice cast, along with Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld.

For now, plot details for Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse are scarce. However, it is known that the plot should involve Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac.

This version of Spider-Man had already appeared in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So it’s not really a surprise that it’s back.

The animation Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse was released in 2018. It was acclaimed by critics and the public, even taking the Oscar for Best Animation.

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 1, 2023.