Spielberg confirms presence and gives Hollywood pardon to Golden Globes

After falling out of favor in 2021 and not even being broadcast on TV this year, the Golden Globes are once again a desired award in Hollywood. Director Steven Spielberg, one of the most beloved names in the industry, confirmed his presence at the delivery party, scheduled for January 10th. With that, he “authorizes” other colleagues to do the same – behind the scenes, there was a fear that the ceremony would be boycotted by the famous.

According to Variety, Spielberg will be at the Beverly Hilton hotel accompanied by actress Michelle Williams and screenwriter Tony Kushner – the three were nominated for their respective work in the film The Fabelmans, a kind of autobiography of the filmmaker. The feature also competes for best drama film and soundtrack (for veteran John Williams).

Other names that confirmed their presence at the Golden Globes include actor Austin Butler (Elvis) and actresses Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything and Everywhere at the Same Time) – the three compete in their respective categories. Daniel Craig (Glass Onion) should also appear, but it’s still not 100% sure – director and screenwriter Rian Johnson will be there, although he has not been nominated.

Variety also reported that director SS Rajamouli and stars NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan will also travel to Beverly Hills to represent the Indian feature RRR, a phenomenon that has crossed borders and is up for best foreign language film and original song. The two actors, by the way, will be visiting the United States for the first time.

Nominated as a supporting actor for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Gleeson wants to go, but needs to be released from the filming of Joker: Madness for Two. The same goes for the trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, all nominated for the comedy Only Murders in the Building – they are shooting the third season of the series in New York, on the other side of the country.

From the world of series, by the way, are confirmed Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Julia Garner (Ozark and Inventing Anna), Niecy Nash (Dahmer), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Jenna Ortega (Wandinha), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear). All of them were nominated.

The only actor who said with all the letters that he will not attend the Golden Globes was Brendan Fraser, although he was nominated – and is one of the favorites to win – for his work in The Whale. Is that he accused the former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), organized by the Golden Globes, of sexual abuse.

“I have more history [negativa] with the Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Foreign Press Association. So no, I will not participate. [do Globo de Ouro]. And it’s because of all the history I have with them. My mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me many things, but not a hypocrite,” he said in an interview with GQ magazine.

Understanding the Golden Globe Controversy

In early 2021, a report by the Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA had not had any black members in the association for 20 years – in total, it had 87 critics among its voters. It also came to light that the members accepted expensive gifts and even trips from producers and platforms in exchange for votes for low-prize series and films.

Upon learning of the facts reported by the newspaper, Hollywood stars, white and black, took to social media to criticize the association. Personalities like Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Sterling K. Brown, Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson repudiated the situation. Tom Cruise even returned the three statuettes he had received in his career.

NBC jumped on the bandwagon and canceled the screening of the party, which was relegated to a mere announcement of the winners on Golden Globe social media. Players such as WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon also cut ties with the HPFA until there was a significant change in the representation of its members.

Change, apparently, has come. The HFPA has introduced 103 new members to the group, including journalists living outside the United States. Now 62 different countries are represented. According to the Association, 52% of voters are women, and 51.5% are of other races and ethnicities (Latino, Asian, Black and Middle Eastern). With that, NBC agreed to give a second chance and re-show the awards.