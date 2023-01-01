Spoiler? Actor describes how Maggie and Negan’s ending will be on The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is coming to an end, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan joked about how it would be the perfect ending for Negan and Maggie. Both characters will appear again in the TWD universe through the spin-off. dead city.

Since Negan killed Glenn, the relationship between him and Maggie has never been the best. But the then-villain began a path of redemption and became an anti-hero.

And several times Maggie had to join Negan against her will to survive. After the events of TWD, the duo will be taken for unknown reasons to New York through the new series.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was asked how he would like his character’s story and that of Lauren Cohan ended up in the main series.

“Negan confesses his love for Maggie and leaves Annie behind. Maggie being Maggie, she has to tell everyone that she will go on a journey alone and find herself, when in fact, they meet behind the barn and run off together. See you in New York!”

Morgan has already expressed his displeasure over the spinoff announcements.

He admitted that this spoiled the ending of TWD, after all, it revealed which characters will make it out of the series alive. Daryl, from Norman Reeduswill also get its own derivative set in France.

Actors talk about Dead City

When The Walking Dead: Dead City was first announced, Lauren Cohan commented the following:

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in the AMC universe. The Walking Dead. Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey in the iconic New York City setting alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan spoke about how happy he is to continue his adventure with Cohan.

“I’m thrilled that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues. It’s been great riding as Negan, I’m really excited to continue his New York journey with Lauren. Walkers in an urban environment have always been a really cool image, but on 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The biggest city in the world? The backdrop is incredible, but the story Eli Jorné came up with is even better.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City will be released by AMC in 2023.

