Stnio, striker from Cruzeiro, called up for the Brazilian under-20 team

photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro Stnio scored two important goals for Cruzeiro in Serie B, the one that won against Bahia, on July 23, and the one that opened the scoring against CRB, on September 17.

Striker Stnio, from Cruzeiro, was called up this Friday (30th) to defend the Brazilian under-20 team in the South American competition for the category, to be played in Colombia in January.

The Sub-20 South American Championship takes place between January 19th and February 12th. Brazil is in group A, along with Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Paraguay. The qualifying competition for the category’s World Cup. The Brazilian National Team has 11 South American titles. The last one was built in 2011, in Peru. Since 2015, Brazil has not qualified for the U-20 World Cup.

Stnio played part of 2022 for the youth team of Torino da Italy, on loan, where he played 29 games and scored six goals. In the second half of the year, the player returned to Cruzeiro and helped in the promotion to Srie A do Brasileiro, playing five games and scoring two goals.

Other well-known names from the Minas Gerais base are Arthur, right-back for América, Savinho, ex-Atltico winger, and Vitor Roque, striker ex-América and Cruzeiro.

Arthur, 19 years old, made his debut with hopscotch in September, at the quadrangular tournament in Uruguay. The full-back has also played professional games for America, in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Svio, 18 years old, was part of the Atletica base and even made up the professional roster of the Galo in 2020 and 2021. The young promise was sold to the City Group and plays for PSV, in the Netherlands.

Vitor Roque, 17, was part of the Amrica base in 2019, when he transferred to Cruzeiro and broke into national football. The player was sold to Athletico Paranaense in early 2022.