Summer Vacation: 7 Animated Movies to Watch Online with Kids | Films

With the arrival of the summer holidays, streaming platforms invest in feature films for children and the whole family to enjoy this rest period with a lot of fun guaranteed on the small screen. Productions such as Turma da Mônica: Laços (2019), Red: Crescer é a Fera (2022) and Hotel Transilvânia 3: Férias Monstruosas (2018) stand out among the vast array of options, all of which are available in the services on demandsuch as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay and Disney+, for example.

Thinking about it, the TechAll listed seven movies to watch at home on these summer vacations with lots of laughs and light and relaxed narratives. The selection criteria for this list took into account the scores of the feature films on aggregator sites, such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, and their respective innovative plots. Check out:

Directed by Enrico Casarosa (The Good Dinosaur), this animated feature is available on Disney+ and its plot is set in a beautiful coastal town on the Italian Riviera. The story follows young Luca and his best friend Alberto in a summer filled with many adventures. However, this summer vacation dream may be threatened by a big secret: the two friends are, in fact, sea monsters.

Over an hour and a half long, the animation features names like Jacob Tremblay (Extraordinary), Jack Dylan Grazer (It – Chapter Two), Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey’s Anatomy) and Emma Berman (SuperKitties) in its voice cast. In addition, regarding its reception in the media, the film obtained a 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb, based on 164 thousand considerations in the vehicle. On the Rotten Tomatoes website, Luca won a 91% approval, taking into account 296 reviews.

2. The Little Prince (2015)

Based on the great literary success of the same name by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, this animated feature is directed by Mark Osborne (Kung Fu Panda) and is available in the Netflix catalogue. The plot of the project follows a little girl who has just moved into a new home with her mother, who forces her to live in a very adult world full of obligations. However, things change when their neighbor, a somewhat eccentric aviator, introduces the young protagonist to a new world full of many adventures and extraordinary, the world of the Little Prince.

With a little over 1h40 in duration, the voice cast of the film is contemplated with names like Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski), Rachel McAdams (Mean Girls), Riley Osborne (Kung Fu Panda) and Mackenzie Foy (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn). About the repercussions of The little Prince, the animation scored 7.7 out of 10, based on 63,000 reviews on the IMDb website. Already on Rotten Tomatoes, the project won a 92% approval, taking into account 99 reviews.

3. Monica’s Gang: Ties (2019)

With guaranteed fun and available on Globoplay, the film is a national production based on the famous characters from the comic Turma da Mônica, by Maurício de Sousa. Here the story begins with the disappearance of Floquinho, Cebolinha’s pet dog. In search of the pet, the boy summons Mônica, Magali and Cascão and, thus, the group of friends goes on an adventure with an infallible plan to rescue the pet.

Directed by Daniel Rezende, Oscar-nominated filmmaker for his editing in the film City of God (2002), the cast of the children’s plot is composed in the main roles by Giulia Benite (10 Hours to Christmas), Kevin Vechiatto (Boca a Boca), Laura Rauseo (Monica’s Gang – The Series) and Gabriel Moreira (The Division). Regarding media reception, 2,200 users gave the film a score of 7.2 on the IMDb aggregator site.

4. Diary of a Wimpy Wimpy 3: Dog Days (2012)

Another comedy to make the list, this film is directed by David Bowers (Astro Boy), in addition to being based on the homonymous book by Jeff Kinney, from 2009. In this story, we follow, once again, the adventures of Greg, a pre -teenager who is ready to have the best summer vacation of his life. However, what was not in his plans was that his father wanted to strengthen the relationship just now. With an idea in mind, Greg pretends he got a job at a country club and ends up getting involved in a lot of trouble.

Again starring Zachary Gordon (Perdido Pra Cachorro 2), Devon Bostick (Saw VI) and Robert Capron (Elementary) and lasting more than 1h30, the film has average reviews in relation to its reception by the public and press. According to the aggregator site IMDb, for example, Bowers’ work was evaluated by 27,000 users, who gave the film project a score of 6.3. On Rotten Tomatoes, Diary of a Wimpy Kid 3: Days of the Dog won only 52% approval taking into account 75 reviews. Finally, it is worth remembering that the feature is available on the Disney+ platform.

Of course, Christmas animation could not be missing from the suggestions on this list. In this way, directed by the Spanish Sergio Pablos and available on Netflix, the plot of this feature follows the incredible story of enmity between Jesper, a selfish postman, and a very lonely toy maker named Klaus. Over time, the two begin to cultivate an unlikely friendship as they work together in the manufacture and distribution of toys for children in the cold and peaceful town of Smeerensburg.

In the voice cast, names like Jason Schwartzman (Moonrise Kingdom), JK Simmons (Spider-Man) and Joan Cusack (The Addams Family) stand out. Regarding the reception of the feature film, the animation obtained excellent reviews, evaluations among the public and the press. On the Rotten Tomatoes website, for example, Sergio Pablos’ work achieved a 95% approval rating compared to 76 reviewswhile on the IMDb aggregator, the project had a score of 8.1, taking into account 155,000 considerations.

6. Red: Growing Up Is a Beast (2022)

Focused on the maturation process and the relationship with parents, this recent release entered the Disney+ catalog in March of this year and is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker, in 2019, Domee Shi (Bao). Red: Crescer é uma Fera presents the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee, who doesn’t get along with her mother and who, along with her best friends, can’t wait to go to her favorite boy band’s concert. But things get out of hand when one day, suddenly, the protagonist turns into a huge red panda.

Its voice cast includes Rosalie Chiang (Soiled), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever…), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Jordan Fisher (Liv and Maddie). Furthermore, the film had excellent repercussions among the public, as well as good marks on aggregator sites. On IMDb, for example, the project scored 7 out of 10 out of 121,000 considerations. On Rotten Tomatoes, Domee Shi’s recent work garnered a 95% approval rating, based on 279 reviews. reviews of critics and users.

7. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (2018)

Available on both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, this is the third feature in the animated film franchise in question. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and starring the voices of Adam Sandler (Grown Up), Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), we follow a new chapter in the story of the family and friends of Count Dracula. On vacation, the group goes on a cruise with countless activities and fun. But when Dracula falls in love with a human, everyone’s peace of mind could be put at risk.

Finally, Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation it has average scores in relation to its reception by the media and public. On the IMDb aggregator site, for example, Tartakovsky’s work was evaluated by 76,000 users, who together gave the project a score of 6.3. On Rotten Tomatoes, the animation garnered 62% approval, taking into account 119 reviews.

