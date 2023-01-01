Suspicion of bomb in Lula’s possession for trains and mobilizes PM

Suspected bomb in Lula’s possession for trains and mobilizes PM in Brasilia. (Photo: Getty Images)

The suspected bomb in one of the subway stations in Brasilia (DF) temporarily suspended the movement of trains and caused the closure of stations, this Sunday (1st). The information was initially reported by the Metrópoles portal.

The report of a suspicious package led teams from the battalions of Dogs (BPCães) and Special Operations (Bope) to search the station on block 108 of Asa Sul, 7 kilometers from the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Two packages, measuring approximately 30cm x 30cm, were located on top of the tracks by one of the subway drivers, who called the security team.

Due to restrictions, trains are only running as far as Asa Sul Station.

On social media, passengers reported long queues and confusion when disembarking to avoid people arriving at the closed station.

See Lula’s inauguration times

1:45 pm – Arrival of guests, heads of state and government at Congress;

2:20 pm – Arrival of the president-elect and vice-president at the Cathedral of Brasília;

2:30 pm – Parade of the presidential procession by car, from the Cathedral of Brasília to the National Congress, in a route that should last 10 minutes;

2:40 pm – Reception of Lula and Alckmin in Congress by the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate;

3 pm – Opening of the inaugural session of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva;

3:50 pm – Transfer of the president and vice president to the Audience Room of the Senate Presidency;

4:05 pm: Exit of the President from the audience room and start of the external ceremony of military honors;

4:20 pm: Departure of the president and vice president to the Planalto Palace.

Want to see show and attraction times? Click here.

Which heads of state confirmed their presence at Lula’s inauguration?

They are the following heads of state:

King of Spain, Philip VI;

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier;

President of Angola, João Lourenço;

President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández;

President of Bolivia, Luis Arce;

President of Cape Verde, José Maria Neves;

President of Chile, Gabriel Boric;

President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro;

President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso;

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali;

President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló;

Honduran President Xiomara Castro;

President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez;

President of Peru, Dina Boluarte;

President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa;

President of Suriname, Chan Santokhi;

President of East Timor, José Ramos-Horta;

President of Togo; Faure Gnassingbe;

President of Uruguay; Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou;

Keep reading

To represent the president of Mexico, the first lady, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, will come.

In addition to heads of state, there will also be deputy heads of state, government and power, as well as special representatives.

at least nine governors who took office on the 1st will attend the ceremony. See the confirmed ones:

Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), governor of Bahia;

Elmano de Freitas (PT), governor of Ceará;

Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), from the Federal District;

Carlos Brandão (PSB), governor of Maranhão;

João Azevedo (PSB), governor of Paraíba;

Helder Barbalho (MDB), governor of Pará;

Rafael Fonteles (PT), governor of Piauí;

Cláudio Castro (PL), from Rio de Janeiro;

Fátima Bezerra (PT), from Rio Grande do Norte;

Why doesn’t Maduro come to Lula’s inauguration?

The visit was canceled Saturday night (31). Maduro’s security guards were already in Brasilia and Lula’s team was not informed of the reason.

According to Jamil Chade, from the UOL portal, the cancellation of Maduro’s trip is due to the American sanctions imposed on any company that maintains commercial relations with the Venezuelan government “put an extra obstacle for the disembarkation” of Maduro. “Companies that would refuel Maduro’s plane to allow him to return to his country could be punished by the US government”, explains the report.

On Friday (30), Jair Bolsonaro (PL) allowed the Venezuelan president to come to Brazil to participate in the inauguration.

Bolsonaro published the release in an interministerial ordinance in the DOU (Official Gazette), revoking the 2019 ordinance, which prevented Maduro and his advisors from entering Brazilian territory.