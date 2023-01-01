Sweetheart actor opens the game about forced departure from Grey’s Anatomy

Richard Flood appeared in three seasons of Grey’s Anatomy like the doctor Cormac Hayes. The character not only caught the attention of fans, he also started to become Meredith Grey’s love interest (Ellen Pompeo).

However, several complications caused by the pandemic changed the trajectory of several characters in the series. In fact, Gray switched his interest from Hayes to Nick (Scott Speedman).

In an emotional 18th season episode, Richard Flood bid farewell to the medical drama. In an interview with Deadline, Flood said he didn’t mind leaving Grey’s Anatomy after three seasons.

“Having three years on the show felt right to me. And I think the character arc with all the story developments was probably coming to its natural end, which was great. I was really happy that everyone felt the same, and they just did it.”

The series follows the daily lives of doctors and patients at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Episodes of the series are available on the streaming service Star+.

What critics said about Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy began airing in 2005. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season achieved a 71% critics’ approval and an 84% audience’s approval. Check out the comments:

“[Os produtores] aren’t bad at cramming a gallon of weed into a pint IV bag, but unfortunately, the resulting dose is a constant drip of medical show clichés” – Jonathan Storm, Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Unless you’ve managed to avoid ER and every other medical drama that has aired since the beginning of television, you’ve seen these issues and characters before” – Robert Philpot, Fort Worth Star-Telegram/DFW.com.

“There is absolutely nothing new or original about Grey’s Anatomy, which temporarily replaces Boston Legal in the coming weeks. But as an escapist, upbeat hospital soap opera with a healthy dose of humor, it works” – Mike Duffy, Detroit Free Press.

“Under your stressed and sexy skin, Grey’s Anatomy delves into the conflicts between right and wrong, morality versus expediency, and finds the answers always nestled in shades of gray” – Mark Washburn, Charlotte Observer.

“If Grey’s Anatomy falls short of being the next ER, it’s because it’s so ably produced… But the writing and acting, if not the staging, got me through the surgery” – Aaron Barnhart, Kansas City Star.

“It’s a relatively well-done medical show focusing on the surgical interns’ struggles, but I would say, how many medical shows can we do?” – Rick Kushman, Sacramento Bee.

