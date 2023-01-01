Synopsis, cast and trailer of Session in the Afternoon

This Friday (30), Globo airs from 3:30 pm, the film New Year’s Eve (2011). In short, it is an American romantic comedy film directed by Garry Marshall. Meanwhile, production is by Mike Karz, Wayne Allan Rice and Garry Marshall.

Meanwhile, the screenplay is by Katherine Fugate. The plot airs shortly after the rerun of the telenovela Chocolate Com Pimenta.

New Year’s Eve Synopsis

“Several stories of couples and singles intertwine in New York on New Year’s Eve, the most dazzling night of the year.”

Cast

In the cast, Jake T. Austin is Seth Anderson, James Belushi is Building Superintendent, Halle Berry is Nurse Aimee and Jessica Biel is Tess Byrne. Sarah Paulson is Grace Schwab, Jon Bon Jovi is Daniel Jensen, Abigail Breslin is Hailey Doyle, and Robert De Niro is Stan Harris.

Meanwhile, Josh Duhamel is Sam Ahern Jr, Zac Efron is Paul, Héctor Elizondo is Kominsky, Cary Elwes is Stan’s Doctor and Carla Gugino is Dr. Morriset. Katherine Heigl is Laura, Ashton Kutcher is Randy, Ludacris is Brendan, Joey McIntyre is Groom Rory and Seth Meyers is Griffin Byrne.

Lea Michele is Elise Armstrong, Alyssa Milano is Nurse Mindy, Sarah Jessica Parker is Kim Doyle, and Michelle Pfeiffer is Ingrid Withers. Til Schweiger is James Schwab, Yeardley Smith is Maude, Hilary Swank is Claire Morgan, Sofía Vergara is Ava, and John Lithgow is Jonathan Cox.

Lastly, Matthew Broderick is Mr. Buellerton, Russell Peters is Chef Sunil, Michael Bloomberg is himself, Ryan Seacrest is himself and Cherry Jones is Mrs. Ahern.

New Year’s Eve Trailer

Box office

In all, the film had a total cost of US$ 56 million, while the amount collected in theaters reached US$ 142,044,638.

What did critics think of New Year’s Eve?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film achieved an approval rating of just 7% based on 142 reviews. According to the critical consensus, “Blade, and bland, New Year’s Eve brings together a star-studded cast with no discernible purpose.”

Where to watch?

In short, the movie is available to watch on HBO Max. Or, you can rent the production on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies and TV, and YouTube.

