Teen Wolf: The Movie | When does it premiere on Paramount+?

In 2023, the Paramount+ premiere the original film Teen Wolf: The Movie and the new original series wolf pack. Created by Jeff Davis, the titles arrive on the streaming service on the day January 27, 2023.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie the full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrible evil approaches. The wolves are howling once more, calling for the return of the banshees, the werecoyotes, the hell hounds, the kitsune, and every other shapeshifter of the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager but still an alpha, can gather new allies and trusted friends to fight what may be the most powerful and deadly foe they’ve ever faced.

The cast includes Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Orny Adams, Colton Haynes, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley, Seth Gilliam, Ian Bohen, Dylan Sprayberry, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman . , Nobi Nakanishi and Tyler Hoechlin.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack tells the story of a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a wildfire in California awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a traffic jam on the highway under the hills in flames. Wounded in the chaos, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious forest fire. As the full moon rises, the four teens band together to uncover the secret that connects them: a werewolf’s bite and blood.

Wolf Pack cast members include Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Other stars of the cast are Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.

Written and produced by Jeff Davis, the titles are part of a long-term contract with MTV Entertainment Studios. Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ Original Movie, Teen Wolf: The Movie, produced by MTV Entertainment and MGM. In addition to Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott and Karen Gorodetzky serve as executive producers for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Taylor will executive produce.