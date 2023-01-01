The 10 best Brazilian films of 2022

Brazilian films had more difficulties than ever to reach theaters in 2022, thanks to the Bolsonaro government’s disregard for screen quotas and incentives. It is no coincidence that the best films were little seen. After all, if even Globo Filmes’ productions struggled to find space on the circuit, what to say about independent releases.

Another side effect of Bolsonaro’s visit to Brasília was the rebirth of engaged cinema, which marked the year with productions on social themes with accusations of racism, police violence, misogyny, transphobia, disregard for public health and indigenous extermination, which reflect the increase in concern with these issues during the late government.

But that didn’t mean that national cinema lost its romanticism and exacerbated imagination, as can be seen in the selection below, which points out the best titles of the year.

Check out the 10 best Brazilian films released in 2022, organized in alphabetical order and with indications of where to watch (if available in streaming).

| THE MOTHER |

Cristiano Burlan’s drama (“Mataram o Meu Irmão”) earned a new trophy for award-winning Marcélia Cartaxo (“Pacarrete”), as Best Actress at this year’s Festival de Gramado. She plays Maria, a northeastern migrant and street vendor in search of her son, supposedly murdered by military police during an action in the village where she lives. On a journey to discover the whereabouts of the missing young man, she faces several adversities, but does not get any news that will help her find him. This tragedy leaves a deep wound in her personality.

Burlan also won the Kikito for Best Director for the film in Gramado, bringing to the screens the increasingly necessary discussion about police violence in the country.

| KING CAR | GLOBOPLAY, VOD*

Winner of the last festival in Gramado, Renata Pinheiro’s film combines fantasy and realism to tell the story of Uno (newcomer Luciano Pedro Jr), named after the car in which he was born, on his way to the maternity ward. The car is considered a best friend by the young man, and when a new law prohibits the circulation of old cars, Uno seeks a solution with his uncle, a mechanic with far-fetched ideas, played by Matheus Nachtergaele (“Thirty”). Together, the two transform the old automobile into a new car, the Carro Rei, so advanced that it interacts with humans, communicating and showing feelings, in addition to making its own plans.

In addition to taking the Kikito for Best Film, “Carro Rei” was also awarded in Gramado with the statuettes for Best Musical Score (DJ Dolores), Best Art Direction (Karen Araujo), Best Sound Design (Guile Martins) and an Award Jury Special for Matheus Nachtergaele.

| COAL |

Director Carolina Markowicz’s debut takes place in a small country town, where a family receives a lucrative but also dangerous proposal: to host a foreigner (Argentine César Bordón, from “Relatos Selvagens”) in their home. Even before his arrival, however, arrangements will need to be made, and family life begins to transform. However, none of the family members, least of all the guest, see their expectations fulfilled. Everyone has conflicts and hypocrisy is soon questioned.

It won three trophies at the Rio Festival, including Best Screenplay (Markowicz) and Supporting Actress (Aline Marta Maia, from “Casa de Antiguidades”). The cast also includes Rômulo Braga (“Still Life”), Maeve Jinkings (“Aquarius”) and Camila Márdila (“Que Horas Ela Volta?”).

| EDUARDO AND MONICA | GLOBOPLAY, VOD*

The couple that became known for the song sung by Renato Russo in 1986 is played by Gabriel Leone (“Dom”) and Alice Braga (“A Rainha do Sul”), a couple so different that it could never work out. While romanticizing their differences, the film also shows that reality is harsh for hopeless romantics.

Awarded Best International Film at the Edmonton Film Festival, in Canada, the modern novel is directed by René Sampaio, who had already taken another song by Legião Urbana to the cinema, “Faroeste Caboclo” (2013). By the way, the supporting cast includes a member of the previous adaptation, Fabricio Boliveira – in addition to Victor Lamoglia (“Socorro! I became a girl”), Otávio Augusto (“Hebe”), Bruna Spinola (“Impuros”) and Ivan Mendes (” Call me Bruna”).

| MARS ONE |

The film chosen to represent Brazil at the Oscars did not get a nomination. But it delighted US critics, scoring a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes when it screened at the Sundance Film Festival. It was also enshrined in the Festival de Gramado this year, where it won the Audience, Jury Special, Best Script and Best Soundtrack awards.

Directed by Gabriel Martins (“Season”), the film follows a family from the periphery that tries to live their dreams. While the mother celebrates more cleaning work, the youngest son reveals his desire to stop playing football to become an astrophysicist and go to Mars. Rejane Faria (“Segunda Chamada”) and Carlos Francisco (“Bacurau”) play the parents.

| PROVISIONAL MEASURE | GLOBOPLAY, VOD*

The premiere of Lázaro Ramos is a dystopian plot set in the not-too-distant future, in which a new right-wing federal government law orders the deportation of all Brazilians with “high melanin” to the African continent. With the excuse of being a historic reparation, the initiative also aims to end racism in Brazil once and for all, leaving the country with only whites.

Applauded by critics worldwide, the film was compared to “Get Out!” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” in the US, reaching a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But despite being screened and awarded at international festivals since 2020, it took two years to arrive in Brazil due to difficulties involving Ancine, the National Film Agency – a similar problem to the one that also delayed “Marighella”, by Wagner Moura, another politicized film with black protagonist. Attacked by Bolsonarists, it ended up having its message reinforced.

The cast highlights Alfred Enoch (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Seu Jorge (“Marighella”), Taís Araújo (“O Roubo da Taça”), Mariana Xavier (“Minha Mãe É uma Peça”), Adriana Esteves ( “Benzinho”), Luís Miranda (“Crô em Família”), Renata Sorrah (“Árido Movie”), Jéssica Ellen (“Três Verões”) and the rapper Emicida.

| PALOMA | GLOBOPLAY

The new film by Marcelo Gomes (“Joaquim”) highlights a consecrating performance by Kika Sena, who became the first trans artist to receive the Redeemer Trophy for Best Actress at the Festival do Rio. She gives life to the title character, a trans woman who lives with her lover and works as a farmer in the hinterland of Pernambuco. Paloma works hard on a papaya plantation to save money and make her dream come true: getting married in church with the man she loves, wearing a veil and a wreath. But the priest’s refusal to accept her request forces her to face rural society and suffer violence, betrayal, prejudice and injustice.

“Paloma” also won the Redentor trophy for Best Film at this year’s Rio Festival and was awarded at the Chicago Festival, in the USA.

| PACIFIED | VOD*

A co-production between Brazil and the USA, shot in Rio de Janeiro, the favela drama won the Concha de Ouro trophy for Best Film at the prestigious San Sebastián Film Festival, in Spain.

The film follows the story of a 13-year-old girl (Cassia Gil) who tries to reconnect with her father (Bukassa Kabengele), released from prison during the turbulent period of the Rio Olympics. As the “pacifier” police battle to occupy the favelas around the city, the family (which includes the mother played by Débora Nascimento) must navigate the forces that threaten their hopes for the future, as the father considers resuming his place in the drug trade. , currently occupied by a young man (José Loreto).

In addition to Best Film, “Pacificado” won two more trophies at the Spanish festival. Bukassa Kabengele, Congolese naturalized Brazilian, was awarded Best Actor. He is known on Brazilian TV for his performances in series such as “Carcereiros”, “Os Dias Eram Assim” and even “Malhação”. The other award went to Laura Merians Gonçalves, Best Cinematography for her first feature film, after a career of shorts, series and Icelandic pop clips (Bjork, Sigur Ros).

| THE FIRST SOLDIERS | VOD*

Awarded at the Tiradentes Festival, the drama by Rodrigo de Oliveira (“All Paulos of the World”) arrived simultaneously in cinema and on digital platforms to compensate for the poor distribution it received on the circuit. The plot takes place in 1983 during the beginning of the AIDS epidemic and accompanies a young biologist, a transsexual and a videographer, who try to survive the disease amidst the despair of lack of information and an uncertain future.

The main roles are played by Johnny Massaro (“Secret Truths”), Renata Carvalho (“Pico da Neblina”) and Victor Camilo (“A Mata Negra”). And there are some curiosities: Carvalho lived for a decade as an STD prevention agent, working with transvestites and transsexuals in prostitution, and Massaro came out as gay during filming.

| THE TERRITORY |

The documentary that won the Audience Award and a Special Jury Prize in the international competition at this year’s Sundance Festival is a Brazilian and American co-production (by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, from “Noé”), directed by the American Alex Pritz, which portrays the struggle of the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people against farmers and miners encouraged to invade their land, a protected area in the Amazon rainforest, by the rhetoric of Jair Bolsonaro.

Highly praised by foreign critics, the film has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered one of the best documentaries of the decade. Acquired by National Geographic, it is an Oscar finalist and a strong candidate for the 2023 international awards.

* VOD (video on demand) releases can be rented individually on platforms such as Apple TV, Claro TV+, Google Play, Loja Prime, Microsoft Store, Vivo Play and YouTube, among others, which work as digital rental companies without the need for a subscription monthly.

