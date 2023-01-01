The 10 biggest pop culture events of 2022

The events that marked the year!

2022 was a chaotic, noisy year full of defining moments for world politics, art and culture. It was the year of world Cupthe downfall of superhero moviesdas backstage controversies and also from very impactful deaths of influential figures.

With many ups and downs, 2022 was a year that entered the history of culture pop in very marked ways, with the rise of fantasy in streaming and very surprising records for the Netflix. Therefore, we have gathered here the 10 biggest events of 2022 in pop culturefor you to do your own retrospective of everything that happened this year!