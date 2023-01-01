The 10 biggest pop culture events of 2022

The events that marked the year!
2022 was a chaotic, noisy year full of defining moments for world politics, art and culture. It was the year of world Cupthe downfall of superhero moviesdas backstage controversies and also from very impactful deaths of influential figures.
With many ups and downs, 2022 was a year that entered the history of culture pop in very marked ways, with the rise of fantasy in streaming and very surprising records for the Netflix. Therefore, we have gathered here the 10 biggest events of 2022 in pop culturefor you to do your own retrospective of everything that happened this year!
It hurts, a pat doesn’t hurt!
The beginning of 2022 was already marked by a huge controversy during the 94th Academy Awards CeremonyO oscar. the comedian Chris Rock caused quite a stir by making several jokes to the audience, including a tasteless comment about Jada Pinkett Smithwho has alopecia, a disease that prevents hair growth.
Who didn’t like the joke at all was Jada’s husband, Will Smithwho took the stage and slapped the comedian, just before he had to go up again to receive the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richards: Creating Champions. The scene was seen with bad eyes by the Academy, which made a series of sanctions and reprisals against the actor.
double dose failure
While studios like Warner and disney faced some problems in the field of planning and performed below expectations, sony stood out for having released several very popular works, as well as the great failure of the year, which was Morbiusa film that did not even gross more than $200 million.
However, Morbius ended up becoming one of memes most popular of 2022 – the “It’s Morbin’ Time!This prompted the studio to prepare a theatrical re-release, believing that internet popularity would drive people to a second release. But it didn’t – in fact, the film only made $300,000 in its re-release.
CGI Artists Revolt
The year was particularly controversial for the marvel studioswith very controversial premieres such as Thor: Love and Thunder and She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. However, the biggest highlight for the studio in the year was not even positive, as several artists in the area of visual effects denounced poor working conditions.
Much has been said about the CGI terrible of several works of the year, but what few people knew is that the artists were being put to work at a crazy pace, with very tight deadlines and little rest time, in addition to not receiving good wages. This ended up creating a huge discussion about how the class is treated by studios and corporations.
The glorious return of fantasy
2022 was a very interesting year from the point of view of the most popular sagas and franchises in history. Although Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets proved to be another failure for the wizarding worldfantasy has gained a thriving ground on TV and in the streamingwhich includes the debut of two of the most popular series of the year.
Released almost at the same time, The House of the Dragon (HBO Max) and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) dominated the conversation threads on social media for weeks on end, as the public obsessed over the adventures of galadriel and the lethal political games of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Thus emerged some of the biggest memes of the year.
Netflix royalty
In a year full of controversies and controversies (such as the announcement of the end of password sharing), the Netflix reached an admirable audience and won two of its most popular series this year. After the brutal success of Stranger Things 4 – which remains the most watched work of the streaming in 2022, we had dahmer and Wandinha.
the series of true crime based on the murders of Jeffrey Dahmer had a frightening performance and even spent seven weeks in the Top 10 of the most watched works on the platform, while Wandinha got both feet in the door, overcame dahmer and garnered around 1.3 million hours watched in its first week alone.
Don’t Worry, Sweetheart
Those who enjoy behind-the-scenes Hollywood gossip were certainly delighted in 2022, thanks to all the buzz caused by Do not worry, dearthe newest film from Olivia Wilde that caused a lot of talk during its launch tour, from alleged fights between the director and the protagonist, Florence Pughto disagreements between cast members.
It all culminated in Venice Film Festival, where Pugh would have come quite by surprise and caused a general commotion. Also, it was during the festival that we had the supposed spit of Harry Styles in Chris Pinewhich led to many speculations but was later denied by the advisory and representatives of both actors.
Under new direction
the fans of dc comics suffered an earthquake in 2022, all after David Zaslav took control of Warner Bros.. Films already in the final stages of development were cancelled, such as batgirland colossal changes befell the DC Extended Universeespecially after Peter Safran and James Gunn take over the franchise.
Shortly after the announcement that the Super man in Henry Cavill would have his return in the saga, after the post-credits scene of black adamGunn and Safran have started rolling out some of the changes – and while their plans haven’t been fully revealed yet, it looks like we’ll have a reboot franchise total, with new actors and a reset chronology.
champion brothers
This year, football fans also had a lot to talk about thanks to the Qatar World Cup, which resulted in a month of cheering, prayers and celebration. And although the Brazilian team has been marked by ups and downs, the people of Latin America had a lot to be thankful for Argentina’s victory.
The Argentine national team became three-time champions in 2022, after having no new victories since 1986. In addition, this was the first cup won by Lionel Messi, one of the best players today. Furthermore, the cup gave us more than one reason to smile, either because of the flood of memes or the beautiful goal scored by richarlison in the game against Serbia.
It’s their year!
Although superheroes have taken root in popular culture in an unbelievable way, 2022 brought a snack for those who are already tired of superpowered beings teaming up to save the world – and this directly reflected in the top 3 at the box office, as it did not there’s not a single superhero movie that made the list.
The features that grossed the most in the year were Jurassic World: Domainwhich passed the US$ 1 billion mark, along with Top Gun: Maverickwhich was an impressive success and raised more than US$ 1.4 billion, and finally Avatar: The Way of Waterwhich is on track to become the highest-grossing of the year, having surpassed Jurassic World some time ago.
Long Live the King and Queen
2022 was also marked by a series of very impactful deaths for world culture, but two left their mark on the year. First Queen Elizabeth IIwho passed away in September at the age of 96, leaving behind a rich legacy and establishing Charles III as the new monarch of England.
Now, towards the end of the year, we also had the death of Skin, the King of Football, who helped put Brazil on the map not only through sport, but also through his achievements and all the cultural legacy he left behind. Pelé was 82 years old and left us on December 21st due to complications from colon cancer.