The 11 movies I most want to see at the cinema in 2023

The beginning of the year is the time to put those must-see movies on your agenda. Anyone who knows me knows that for me, there is no experience like the dark screen of a movie theater. So, here are the 10 I most want to see in 2023. They are in order of preference.

1 – Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate – June

It is clear that the new Indiana Jones movie is the most anticipated. I love all the above. And Raiders of the Lost Ark is in my Top 10 of all time. In 1969, American archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones lives in the Space Race setting. Jones is concerned that the US government has recruited former Nazis to help beat the Soviet Union in the space competition. His goddaughter, Helena, accompanies him on his journey. Meanwhile, Jürgen Voller, a NASA member and former Nazi involved with the moon landing program, wants to make the world a better place as he sees fit. The direction is by James Mangold, and the cast brings, in addition to Harrison Ford, an important cast. Among them, Phoebe Waller-Ridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas.

two – Babylon – January 19th

I love La La Land, and I really admire director Damian Chazelle. Not to mention Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, who are in the lead roles. The action takes place at the end of the 1920s. Hollywood is going through a period of great change, with the transition from silent films to talking pictures. A major industry star, full of blockbusters, Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), rises in her career. And it manages to successfully migrate from one cinematic model to the next. However, not all actors are as lucky, and technological innovation can pose great difficulties for some.

3 – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December

Of course I really want to know what will happen in the story. But honestly, I’m much more curious to know how the script will deal with the Amber Heard problem. And also whether Ben Affleck will continue to appear as Batman. Haha! The script will show Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Orm (Patrick Wilson) having to join forces albeit reluctantly to face Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and his army.

4 – The Fabelmans – January 12th

The film opens in two weeks. From what I’ve seen, it looks like Steven Spielberg’s The Age of Radio. That’s because the story is loosely based on the director’s own childhood. A young aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story. young Sammy Fabelman grows up in post-World War II Arizona. And he falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts making his own movies at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother. But when the young man discovers a devastating family secret, he decides to explore how the power of movies helps us see the truth about each other. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano play Sammy’s parents.

5 – The Little Mermaid – May

Live action remake of Disney’s classic 1989 cartoon “The Little Mermaid”. To meet a human prince, a mermaid agrees to give up her voice so that a sorceress can give her legs. Now, she will have the challenge of communicating with the boy. The official synopsis has yet to be released. Young singer Hailey Bailey will play Ariel and Melissa McCarthy will play the villainous Ursula.

6 – Mission Impossible: Reckoning – Part 1 – July

The synopsis has not yet been released, but it is already known that Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson return to their characters. And Hailey Atwell, who some say is Tom Cruise’s girlfriend, are in the cast. And, of course, you can expect some great stunts, all done by Tom Cruise.

7 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February

I really like the Ant-Man movies. And now, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and their family are pulled into the Quantum Realm. There they will need to face a new and terrible villain: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and MODOK Kathryn Newton takes on the role of Cassie Lang.

8 – Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Rebels – April

In a world full of dragons, elves, dwarves, orcs and other fantastic creatures, surviving is always a big challenge. Raven Hightower (Chris Pine) is a human who ventures into the most dangerous and mysterious places in this universe. But he always counts on the help of other adventurers. These, like him, are willing to fight evil and defeat the most terrible creatures that come their way. Based on the game Dungeons & Dragons, a Role Playing Game (RPG) created in the 70’s. I’m not that big of a fan of the game, nor of the cartoon, but I love Chris Pine. And the trailer is really good!

9 – Shazam and the Fury of Gods – March

I love the first movie and Zachary Levi as the superhero. What is already known about the sequel is that the gods are unhappy with the Shazam family. Two powerful goddesses go to Earth to take revenge on humans, and thus be able to dominate everything. That’s when Shazam has to face the daughters of Atlas, Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu).

10 – Blade – November

I like the Wesley Snipes movies from 98 and 2002. And now Mahershala Ali is going to take on the role of the marvel hero who has vampire blood. The official synopsis reads as follows: As a half-human/half-vampire, Eric Brooks (Ali) has honed his skills to hunt the undead that have long terrorized mankind. A human-vampire hybrid since his tragic birth, Blade has spent his long life trying to rid the world of vampires like the one who killed his mother. Over the years, he has mastered his own style for fighting monsters of all kinds.

11 – Barbie – July

So curious to know what will happen here, lol! In the magical world of Barbies, “Barbieland”, one of the dolls begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being expelled, she goes on an adventure in the “real world”, where she discovers that beauty lies within everyone. With Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling under the direction of Greta Gerwig.