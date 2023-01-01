The 45 WORST Horror Movies in HISTORY – Part 1

Every year we choose the Best Horror Films. And we love lists, don’t we?

This year, we’ve decided to bring you the 45 Worst Horror Movies of All Time. As the article would be too long, we divided it into two parts. Here goes the first one. Check it out below.

Mártires (2008) is a praised French horror production. It is clear that Hollywood wasted no time and tried to reshoot the feature and, as is almost always the case in these cases, the new one was well below the original. In the plot, two women seek revenge against those who wronged them.

The first The Experience (1995) about a woman created in a laboratory, half human, half alien, who only wanted to know how to mate, even had a certain charm. Everything vanished in this sequel, at least unnecessary.

Starring Rachael Taylor, this generic horror aimed to create another genre icon with the introduction of hulking psychopath Jacob Goodnight (Glenn Jacobs). It didn’t work out very well, but it served to generate a continuation in 2014.

In Hollywood nothing is created, everything is copied. Well, in horror terms it might be. As is the case with this film, starring Joshua Jackson, which is a remake of the Thai film Spirits – Death Is By Your Side (2004).

Yet another horror remake, this one from an American movie. The original is a 1980 cult movie called Prom, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, fresh out of Halloween (1978). This remake has little to do with the first, and has become one of the least appreciated films by horror fans.

The blonde Elisha Cuthbert had her glory days in the early 2000s, thanks to the series 24 Hours and the movies Show de Neighbor and House of Wax. Captive tried to ride that wave, but ended up being completely ignored.

When the teen slashers were revived in the late 90s, those who took the time to pick up their sequel ended up eating flies. Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer released sequels the following year to their originals. Urban Legend, on the other hand, decided to wait a year, which proved to be fatal…

The 2000s saw a veritable spate of horror remakes in Hollywood. This one is about a babysitter being plagued by calls, which she discovers are coming from inside the house where she babysits. The original is a cult hit from 1979, while the much less beloved remake features the daughter of Brazilian Camilla Belle as the protagonist.

The cool thing about lists like this is that we find movies we haven’t heard about in a long time. This is the case of this “shameless” Sony production that uses the Tooth Fairy as a “bogeyman”! That’s right!

36) Slender Man – Faceless Nightmare (2018)

You can think that everything has already been done when we talk about horror and all kinds of figures have already been used in an attempt to placate a new villain of the genre. What we can say is that not everyone was born to be Jason, Freddy or Michael Myers. This is the case with the Tooth Fairy above and with this internet “meme” called “slender man”.

Starring Winona Ryder, this sleazy horror surfed a wave that was very fashionable in the late 90s and early 2000s – horror films with a biblical / apocalyptic footprint. As you might expect this is one of the worst, but not the worst. Hold.

I believe that fans of the cult series from the 70s, which had nothing to do with horror, could even forgive this complete mischaracterization if the Blumhouse film was good. But after the result we cannot blame them for the complaints.

We can say that The Call (2002) is one of the best, perhaps the best remake of an Asian production in Hollywood – and it served to introduce the talent of Naomi Watts to the world. The second film had already resulted in a staggering work in 2005. What will a wait of more than ten years say? Only that ship had already sailed.

Evil tongues say that when star Hilary Swank is not winning an Oscar, she is starring in a bad or dubious film, there seems to be no middle ground for the actress. When she made this atrocity for Warner, Swank already had two statuettes gracing her bookshelf.

But Hilary Swank definitely won’t be the last Oscar-winning star to make the list of the worst horror movies of all time. Arriving now is ultimate muse Sandra Bullock, propelling this meticulous supernatural thriller about a woman having visions of her husband’s death, and trying to save him from imminent danger.

An American Werewolf in London (1981) remains an icon of the genre and a great choice for a Halloween celebration. This late continuation, not so much. This was one of the films that caught the wave of jovial post-Scream smart-play scripts in the late 1990s.

In Hollywood many productions are created trying to capitalize on the figure of a potential young star. But when their careers end in failure, such films fade just as quickly. This is the case with this feature film by Sony/Columbia that had the presence of Kerr Smith as its main attraction – do you remember him?

28) I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

With one of the longest running titles in cinema history, this teen slasher continues a movie that, well, didn’t need a sequel. And it certainly didn’t need THIS sequel. Here the action is moved to the island of the Bahamas and the plot is so complicated that we can only laugh at how ridiculous it is.

I can say that I had the “displeasure” of watching this feature at the Rio Festival in its respective year. It remains a curious fact. But as Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz never tire of saying, the only positive thing about this Warner haunting film was the relationship that developed between the two behind the scenes. They’re absolutely right.

Starred by the dear and talented Michael Keaton when his career was down in the mid-2000s, the plot shows the actor as an architect trying to communicate with his wife through audio recordings, but attracting evil entities instead. In other words, a very generic terror.

Released in January in the USA, historically known as the date on which “films go to die”, this supernatural found footage is produced by the same person responsible for great blockbusters such as Transformers and Megatubarão and has the director of A Órfã 2.

Olivia Cooke is drawing rave reviews as Queen Alicent, one of the leads in HBO Max’s House of the Dragon. But almost ten years before, she had to go through the ordeal of this terror on the infamous board that communicates with the dead.

The horror films of the 80s have their guilty pleasure value and the vast majority make it into the select list of unforgettable cult productions. That’s what the decade represents. And The Return of the Living Dead (1985) is one of the great cult icons of fun and subversive humor of the time. However, this sequel did not garner the same accolades.

Troll (1986) is a B horror production that no one gives two cents for, or has even heard much about. Interestingly, however, the film features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the eternal Elaine from Seinfeld, and today Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine from Marvel. Already this Trolls 2 became cult thanks to its stigma of being “so bad it’s good”, remembered as one of the worst films of all time.

Hallucinations of the Past (1990) is a cult production with Tim Robbins that talks about the traumas experienced by a veteran of the Vietnam War. In 2019, a remake was pulled out of the hat, starring Michael Ealy – which for some reason in Brazil was considered a sequel and not a remake.

