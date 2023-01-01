the 5th is the most contradictory!

A person’s intelligence can be measured in different ways. Some traits are well known and indicate that someone has an above average IQ. Maybe you have many of them, but you haven’t even realized that there are big differentials that make you a person with intelligence beyond the average. Lets test?

Read more: People Who Talk to Animals Are Smarter, Research Shows

You signals that indicate you’re beyond smart are more common than you might think. You don’t need to have any extraordinary knowledge to be an intelligent person. Really! Not every genius is good at everything.

His diverse skills can guarantee this title. see what the self knowledge complaint:

Intelligence beyond average

1st. Laziness: you use your own resources very shrewdly. What for others is laziness is actually just a good way to save energy and prioritize what really needs to be prioritized.

2nd. Open mind: updates itself as things in the world change. He listens to the opinions of others, respects differences and always wants to learn more. Prejudice doesn’t pass near you.

3rd. like to be alone: loves your company, because it’s in those moments that you let your thoughts flow and decide about the important things in your life, so you make new plans. You don’t need other people to feel good. This is a great sign of intelligence. One that only the most geniuses manage to have!

4th. Trust the right people: this is quite an indication! Nowadays, people are so needy that they accept friendships that don’t pass any security, so they tell everything about life, plans and expose themselves in an unnecessary way. Not you. Just follow your intuition and trust those who are worth it.

5th. don’t know everything: and do not even want to know! He accepts his difficulties and understands that everything is part of a great and intense process of continuous development. Want to learn. When he discovers something new, he remains very humble.

6th. empathetic: can really put yourself in the shoes of others and feel what they feel. Always wants to help.

7th. It’s curious: Curiosity is a great sign of intelligence. You want to learn different things and you know that if you really dedicate yourself, you can be one of the best at everything you do.