With just a few days to go before the end of the year. It’s time to meet the best movies of 2022. The year was marked by the return of movies to theaters for good and the premiere of several productions that were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. And not only on the big screen, many productions released exclusively on streamings also gained prominence. Below, discover the list of the best of the year chosen by the blog. It’s not spoiler.

Red: Growing up is a Beast

Scene from the movie “Growing up is a Beast”. Photo: Disclosure

The animation tells the story of a 13-year-old girl living the typical chaos of adolescence. She discovers that if she gets too emotional, she turns into a giant red panda. The film stands out for bringing in a didactic and fun way the changes that take place in a girl’s body during adolescence.

brutal nights

Scene from the movie “Brutal Nights”. Photo: Disclosure

Released exclusively for the Star+, the film is about a young woman who rents a house through an app and discovers that the residence had already been rented by someone else. Full of twists, this is that horror movie that will impress you until the last minutes.

pearl

Scene from the movie “Pearl”. Photo: Disclosure

The sequel to “X – The Mark of Death” is really about what happened before the first film. “Pearl” impresses for its performance by Mia Goth and also for its aesthetics with reference to classic horror films from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Vortex

Scene from the movie “Vortex”. Photo: Disclosure

Gaspar Noé thinks outside the box and innovates by bringing in his new film a reflection on death in the relationship of an elderly couple. The highlight goes to the footage, where the filmmaker presents the viewer with two scenes simultaneously, highlighting all the details and expressions of the protagonists.

Resurrection

Scene from the movie “Resurrection”. Photo: Disclosure

Starring Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong), the feature is a terror about Margaret, a single and successful mother who has her life transformed when she finds her ex again. The film is a great reflection on psychological harassment.

Always forward

Scene from the movie “Always on”. Photo: Disclosure

A dramatic comedy about a journalist who spends his days with his nephew and in this coexistence both begin to look at the world in a different way. Exciting, the feature impresses with the script and performances by Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and child actor Woody Norman.

viewpoint

Scene from the movie “Mirador”. Photo: Ana Málaga/Disclosure/Look Distribution

The Curitiba film shot at CIC is a drama about a single father who struggles to raise his young daughter. The feature reverses the roles, where the mother is the one who abandons the daughter and the father ends up playing the role usually associated with the maternal figure.

Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step

Scene from the movie “Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step”. Photo: Disclosure

Released exclusively for AppleTV+, the film tells the story of a young man who lives in an existential crisis and meets a middle-aged woman who is the mother of an autistic girl. It’s a delicious and cute drama capable of moving everyone who watches it.

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Scene from the movie “Everything and Everywhere at the Same Time”. Photo: Disclosure

The film is a dramatic comedy (and with a lot of action scenes) about the coexistence between mother and daughter on a journey that defies space-time. Its highlight is the perfect script and sensational performances.

Writing with Fire

Scene from the movie “Writing with Fire”. Photo: Disclosure

Selected in the best documentary category at the Oscar 2022, the film shows the lives of several Indian women who produced journalistic materials with few resources and facing machismo and a totalitarian government.

batman

Scene from the movie “Batman”. Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros.

Undoubtedly, the new version of Batman revealed that there are still new formats to be explored in the DC universe. The Batman film impresses with its script and its more realistic and humanized version of the superhero.

The Worst Person in the World

Scene from the movie “The Worst Person in the World”. Photo: Disclosure

Nominated in the Oscar 2022 best international film category, “The Worst Person in the World” features a young protagonist who lives in an existential crisis, questioning her professional and loving choices. It’s a feature that makes the audience identify with the character.

Dorothy’s Demons

Scene from the movie “Dorothy’s Demons”. Photo: Disclosure

The short brings the metalanguage about cinema where it tells the story of a young failed filmmaker who tries to carry out her new project. The production delights with brilliant art direction in a stupidly grotesque comedy.

Quarantine

Scene from the movie “Quarantine”. Photo: Disclosure

Shown at Olhar de Cinema – Curitiba International Festival this year, the short film “Quarantine” is about a mother and son who wait for the father to arrive, but end up being tormented by a supernatural being. The production from Curitiba reflects on the fear of losing someone.

