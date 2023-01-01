The coach who created controversy when talking about Pelé and compared him to Messi causes revolt

Pelé won three World Cups with Brazil. Messi, one.

December 30, 2022 · 5:45 pm

There is no other word to define the feeling of those who love football other than mourning at this moment. On the last Thursday of the year 2022, the 29th of December, the most beloved sport in the world said goodbye to its king, Your Majesty’s final resting place, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, King Pele. Greatest player in the history of football, historical idol of the Santos soccer club and also of Brazilian Teamwhere he won three times the world Cupbeing the youngest athlete to be world champion, when he was still 17 years old, in addition to being the youngest player to score a goal in the competition, in 1958, in Brazil’s victory over Wales.

Pele reached the saints very young, in 1956. With the legendary white shirt, he made 1,116 games, with 1,091 goals, winning several titles that raised the level of Peixe to be the greatest football team in the world. There were two America’s Liberatorsin 1962 and 1963, also conquering the Club World Cup in the same years, beating the Benfica it’s the Milan in the title decision. He ended his career in the United States, defending the New York Cosmosin the late 1970s.

More World Cup news:

As Pelé cheered for him, Lionel Messi’s cold message after the king lost his life

The journalist who cried copiously and refused to accept Pelé’s death and resonates in the world

Guardiola coached Messi at Barcelona

On the day of his death, the technician Pep Guardiola paid tribute to him, but generated controversy in a press conference after a game for his team, the manchester city. He praised the King of Football, but made it clear that, for him, the best player is Lionel Messi. The Argentine, who was commanded by Pep in the barcelona between 2009 and 2012, won the world Cup for the first time, when he was champion against France in Qatar.

King, eternal, unique

Ever since he was hospitalized for the treatment of his health problem, the King of Football has received tributes from all corners of the planet. Since saintsa Brazilian Team with his entire group during the World Cup in Qatar, the French striker Kylian Mbappeamong many other personalities from the world of sport, sympathized with the state of health of Skin. He spent years dedicating himself to football, with his genius that no other player on the planet will ever have. Pele is eternal.