The electrifying year of 2022, according to the Gente column

The column PEOPLE is, year after year, a space for exclusive news from personalities in business, politics and show business. And 2022 came strong, very strong! If it happened in society, it was certainly news around here. In a year marked by so many historical facts – from the war in Ukraine to the presidential elections in Brazil – there was also a return of post-Covid-19 pandemic cultural events. Carnival and Rock in Rio, among them. A year of sweat, tears, laughter and emotions. May 2023 be even more PEOPLE!

JANUARY – Elza Soaresone of the greatest singers in Brazil, died on the 20th, at home and of natural causes, aged 91. Faustãoconsecrated by the Sunday programs on TV Globo, had its contract terminated by the broadcaster and premiered, on the 17th, at casa nova, the Faustão in the Band.

FEBRUARY – Thursday, 24th, Europe wakes up with an announcement: “Special military operation” in Ukraine. The Russian invasion of the territory began. The conflict, which continues to this day, caused interference across the world.

MARCH – Nothing was talked about more at the Oscars than the slap that Will Smith hit the face of Chris Rock, after the comedian made fun of the actor’s wife’s shaved head. Also on the international scene, the conversation at the time prince harry and Meghan Markle with the presenter Oprah Winfrey revealed racism inside Buckingham Palace. And after several postponements due to the pandemic, Lollapalooza Brasil took place at the end of the month, to the delight of fans of the festival.

APRIL – Make way for the out-of-season carnival! With Paola Oliveira as queen of drums in Grande Rio, duly dressed as a Pomba Gira, the Caxias school sang the orixá Exu, giving a cry against religious intolerance. Took the unprecedented championship.

MAY – At the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, tom cruise received a tribute for the film Top Gun: Maverick. Furthermore, the President of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky, made a surprise appearance at the opening and spoke about the power of cinema in defending freedom. In Brazil, an unusual event: the meeting of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the businessman Elon Musk promised satellite partnerships in the Amazon. And it was never mentioned again…

JUNE – A regrettable episode awakened the country to the judgment that women face in society. After influencers pressured her to talk about the subject, the actress Klara Castanho, 21 years old, wrote an open letter reporting that she became pregnant after being raped and chose to put the baby up for adoption. The deaths of the English journalist Don Phillips and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araujo Pereira entered a sad list of dead defenders of the Amazon, reflecting the violence in the region.

JULY – On the first day, the process that dragged on from the actor Johnny Depp and the ex-wife Amber Heard reached the final verdict. The actress had to pay 15 million dollars for defamation and he, 2 million, for the exchange of accusations of assault. The war in Ukraine put some names in the spotlight, such as the first lady Olena Zelenska. She and her husband posed for the magazine vogue amidst the conflict. This way, Roberto Carlos he’s been handing out flowers with a grumpy face.

AUGUST – Jo Soares died at age 84 in São Paulo, after eight days of hospitalization.

SEPTEMBER – THE Queen Elizabeth II, owner of the second longest reign in history, died of natural causes, aged 96. Left as heir to the throne the now king Charles IIIwhich will be crowned in 2023. After being postponed for a year due to the pandemic, Rock in Rio returned, with the highlight of the concert by Ludmillaon the Sunset Stage, and the last of the Justin bieber. The political debates were a “show” apart – with even the “June Party Priest”. The 200th anniversary of Independence was marked by an “immovable” act.

OCTOBER – At the end of the month, after a difficult dispute in the second round, Lula won Bolsonaro and was elected President of the Republic. After speculation, Gisele Bundchen announced divorce with tom bradywith whom she was married since 2009. And Elon Musk completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

NOVEMBER – Gal Costa, who marked the history of Brazilian music as a great interpreter and emerged in the tropicalist movement, died at the age of 77. Brazil also lost Erasmo Carlosaged 81. Cassia Kisin the air with Crossing, soap opera at 9 on Globo, participated in Bolsonarist demonstrations in Rio. In one of them, the meme of the year was filmed: a Bolsonarist hanging from a moving truck. The video, taken by the driver, went viral.

DECEMBER – Even with the elimination of Brazil in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, some Brazilians only won with the competition. It is the case of streamer Casimiro Miguel, which achieved record viewership numbers on YouTube. On TV, the documentary Harry & Meghan it aroused curiosity; and The White Lotusconspiracies. Anita, always her, closes the year as the most played Brazilian artist on music platforms. Did anyone doubt that the year would be all hers? And Bolsonaro left the country two days before the end of his term. He didn’t stay for the party.

