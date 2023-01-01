The message that Phillipe Coutinho gave Flamengo fans on the internet surprised everyone

Phillipe Coutinho

O Flamengo expressed all its regret at the death of SkinO soccer king, last Thursday, the 29th, remembering moments of the Brazilian idol with the Sacred Mantle. Despite expressions of regret from the Gáveathe club was not shaken by the planning it designed for next season and continues to map the market in search of opportunities.

O Flamengo seek reinforcements for 2023. Like world of clubs as early as February, the red-negro try to reinforce the cast even more, to dream with the bi world. In this sense, one of Fla’s speculated targets, the midfield Philippe Coutinho talked about his time in aston villa and talked about a club swap.

“In the last few days I saw a lot of news with my name but so far so good, the problem is that now some lies have started and I’m here to clarify.

Never and at no time was there any kind of conversation from me asking to leave the club, because I’m happy here and so is my family,” he said in part of the message.

Aston Villa coach wants to have Coutinho

who also spoke of Coutinhowas his trainer, Unai Emerywhich has the midfielder for the season: “I look forward to seeing him on the field and in matches. With his quality, he can help us a lot.”, signaled the coach. “Contrary to what they imagined, he will give the number 23 shirt chances to recover good football, mainly because he knows that he is one of the few technical leaders in the aston villa”, he highlighted.