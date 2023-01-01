The surprising decision that PSG takes with Lionel Messi that irritates Mbappé and Neymar

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

In recent days and since last week, the weather in Paris Saint-Germain has turned into a powder keg, due to the ultimatum that Kylian Mbappé gave the sheikh Nasser Al-Khelaifi. This whole situation left another protagonist, the Real Madrid, who could see how the Frenchman is once again on his radar after not transferring to the Spanish team in the past market. It may be that, this time, the number 7 will move to the Spanish capital.

It hasn’t been the best time for Mbappé, because despite being one of the best players in Qatar World Cup, scoring three goals in the final and establishing himself as the tournament’s top scorer, has not been enough to manage to defend the world champion trophy, which he won in 2018, in Russia. On the other hand, your teammate, Lionel Messimanaged to fulfill his greatest wish, the trophy that was missing from his showcase, the world champion for his country.

Messi celebrates scoring for Paris Saint-Germain

After the Cup, much was said about the possible renewal of Lionel Messi like PSG, which in fact happened during the tournament. The Argentine star agreed to extend his contract for two more seasons, where he will continue to be a partner of Neymar and also of Mbappé, who should not swallow the permanence of the best player in the world so soon. The Frenchman even asked the club to negotiate the Brazilian number 10, which did not happen. With the renewal of the Argentine and the world title won, Messi gains more internal strength and does not give up on being without Neymar at his side.

back to the stop

In the re-presentation of the French team, Mbappe and Neymar already returned to training, as well as Achraf Hakimi and other players who played in the World Cup, like the Portuguese Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira. Both ended up missing the first stage with serious injuries, while the Moroccan finished in 4th place overall. The team won the strasbourg 2-1, and the Brazilian was expelled.