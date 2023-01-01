The unmissable version of Cyrano with Peter Dinklage from Prime Video

I know a lot of people who are prejudiced against musicals (I love them). There are also many people who are prejudiced against the great classics of literature in cinema (I love them). For those, here’s my tip, lol. don’t even come close to Cyrano, the wonderfully beautiful adaptation of the 19th century play by Edmond Ronstand. It’s available on Prime Video. The film follows a different line from the classic. It is based on the off-Broadway musical play, which starred Peter Dinklage just before the pandemic. It’s a gem!

Here, Cyrano doesn’t have the huge nose we’ve come to know. His problem and what prevents him from declaring himself to the woman he loves is his short stature. The film follows the story of Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage), a man ahead of his time. He shines as much for the dexterity of his replica as for that of his sword. He is impetuous, with the willpower of many talents. In addition to being a remarkable duelist, he is a talented poet, as well as a musical artist. Only there is a problem.

In love with the lovely and beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett), he knows that because of his physical appearance he will never know his love. Because of this, Cyrano decides to put his love and jealousy behind him. He intends to help her romance with Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.), a handsome cadet. He offers his service as a poet and the gift of words so that the couple can exchange letters and fall in love once and for all. But not everything goes as it should…

What did I think?

Cyrano’s story has already yielded several great adaptations. Among the best known are the one from the 50s, with José Ferrer, the one from the 90s, with Gerard Depardieu. And of course the fun Roxanne, with Steve Martin, who puts tragedies aside. This version by Peter Dinklage, directed by Joe Wright (Pride and Prejudice) can be placed among the most beautiful. The language is poetic. Visually it is stunning (it was shot in Sicily). Not to mention the imaginable choreography – note the scene of the dueling guards. The songs, which were also in the show, are beautiful, but without the “Broadway style”. They are authored by twin brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner (from The National). The lyrics, romantic and engaging, are by The National frontman Matt Berninger and Carin Besser. Pay attention to every word.

The cast is all stupendous. It took me a while to recognize Ben Mendelsohn under so much makeup as the villainous De Guiche. Haley Bennett is beautiful and passionate as Roxanne – and what a wonderful voice she has. But, of course, the highlight is on Peter Dinklage. We know how great he is since game of Thrones (Four-time Emmy Award-winner). But, like Cyrano, he conveys a truth that previous actors, with their impossible to believe noses, could not. You believe in your drama. And she is revolted by her fear of admitting her love, to declare herself to the person she loves. In the end, this story, as usual, leaves a bitter aftertaste for wasted possibilities (it always kills me, lol). But with Peter Dinklage, it seems the sadness is even greater. If you like musicals and classic literature in cinema, this is a must.