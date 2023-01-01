These 14 celebrities are reputed to be the most avant-garde. Know who they are!

There are lists for all tastes in what celebrities it concerns. From the most talented to the most beautiful, going through many other aspects. Then there are more curious and intimate details. Of those who have fueled rumors for years. This is the case of most famous. A list that, although not official, was compiled by money and has 14 names that have long been talked about due to their physical attributes.

Bill Hader

It was the actress Rachel Bilson who said she felt the “big penis” of her ex-boyfriend, Bill Hader. Which makes the comedian on this list.

Pete Davidson

was boyfriend of kim kardashian and Ariana Grande, among others. And it was the singer who said she had “big penis energy”. Those most attentive remember the video for the song Thank U Next, which features a photo of the comedian and the word GRAAAAAANDE.

“It was an absolute monster,” said Judy Dench of Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig

In this case, the fault (or merit) of the former James Bond being on this list is judi dench. that in an interview with Daily Star, in 2006, said he saw the actor’s penis on the set of the film. “He was an absolute monster,” he revealed.

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson has long carried this label. It was the old model, Janice Dickinsonwho said that the actor had “the biggest penis of any man alive”, comparing the organ with a bottle of branded water evian.

Michael Fassbender

Here, the rumor can be easily proven. first it was Charlize Theron who praised the actor’s skills. Who saw it Shamea 2011 film, can prove its fame.

Willem Dafoe

was the director lars von trier who said that in the footage of Antichrist (2009) had to use a normal prosthesis so that the size of the actor’s penis does not stand out in a scene. “Will’s was too big,” she said.

“It’s hanging like a horse,” revealed Jamie Foxx’s ex-girlfriend

Jamie Foxx

Garcelle Beauvaisreality TV star Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, wove the following words about the actor and ex-boyfriend. “He’s hanging like a horse.”

david beckham

The opinion is suspicious, like others already presented, but Victoria Beckham once said that the former player was “huge”. “It’s like a tractor exhaust,” he added.

Jared Leto

corina taylor, presenter and star of films for adults, revealed that she has already worked with many actors and praised the attributes of Jared Leto. Also the deceased Alexis Arquette praised the actor’s skills, with whom he had sex before the gender change. “It’s not just huge, it’s like a praetorian guard’s helmet.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

He has a reputation for not dating women over 25 and beyond. bobbie brown, an actress who reportedly had an affair with the actor, dedicated a few words to DiCaprio in a book. “I unbuttoned my jeans and pulled on my underpants. What I saw made me sigh. It made no sense,” she said.

“What I saw made me sigh”, says Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex

Tommy Lee

Another case that can be easily proven. In addition to the sex tape with Pamela Andersonthere are photos circulating on social networks that make known the attributes of the drummer.

Jon Hamm

There are stories that costume changes were necessary to hide the actor’s silhouette. “When people feel free to create contras on Tumblr about my penis, I feel like that wasn’t part of the deal. But whatever. I think it’s better than being talked about by the opposite.” Rolling Stone in 2019.

Chaplin called the penis the “eighth wonder of the world”

Charles Chaplin

Don’t be fooled if you believe these rumors are recent. In 1977, Chaplin named the penis the “eighth wonder of the world”.

Fatty Arbuckle

It is the most controversial name on the list. This is because the actor was associated with the death of virgina rap, silent film star. The actress died in 1921 from a ruptured bladder and peritonitis. The actor was arrested and accused of fatally injuring the woman due to his huge penis. Added to this is a sexual relationship that would not have been consensual.

