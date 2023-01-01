These are the 6 popular apps that drain your battery very quickly

Maybe you need some tips to save your cell phone battery and often you don’t know what else has been consuming your charge, like some apps assets on the device… You didn’t expect that one, did you? But there are and you can have some of them on your cell phone. Therefore, you need to find out which are the six popular apps that consume the most cell phone battery. Keep reading and learn more.

Apps that drain your cell phone battery

The use of some applications has caused harm to users and they don’t even suspect it. There are some apps that tend to consume your phone’s battery all the time and you don’t even notice.

Facebook

Did you know that Facebook is an application that consumes a lot of battery on your cell phone? So it is! This application has been used by young people less and less, but it is still being used by many Brazilians.

Most people have the app installed on their cell phone, even if they no longer use it. However, it is a battery draining app that most people don’t know about.

Google Maps

Google Maps also drains the battery quickly. But it is very easy to control the situation. In order not to waste so much battery you must turn off your GPS.

Other apps

In addition to these, other applications that harm the device’s load are the TikTok. It sends a lot of notifications, remaining active and consuming batteries.

YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp can also drain your cell phone, as they tend to run in the background.

Learn how to save your battery