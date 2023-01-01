Thiago Silva’s wife has the Brazilian flag confiscated in Qatar: “They didn’t allow it!”

Admin 1 day ago Entertainment Leave a comment 1 Views

Belle Silva had the flag confiscated at the entrance to the stadium in the debut of the Selection in the World Cup

This Thursday, the 24th, belle silva (35), Player’s wife Thiaguinho (39) of the Brazilian national team, had his Brazilian flag confiscated at the entrance to the Lusail stadium, in Qatar. Belle recounted the experience she had in her Instagram stories.

According to her, the accessory was confiscated by security for being outside the standard size allowed, and left in a closet for her to remove at the end of the match. However, when she returned to pick it up, there was no employee who could get it for her.

People are worried about beer outside the stadium, which they don’t have, I’m just worried about information. They didn’t let us in with our flag, which was big. They gave us the locker paper, we went to get it, and everything is closed. We’ve been to two places and they won’t let us through,” she blurted out.

Dissatisfied with the unforeseen event, Thiaguinho’s wife left without rescuing the flag. “In short, we leave it there. This organization is a joke. It’s been like this since we arrived, and it’s just the first game. But it was just a rant, I’m not stressed, no. We won!”she said.

SEE BELLE SILVA’S STORY IN FULL:

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Bruna Marquezine shows a different cropped look and is tied by Xolo Maridueña

Bruna Marquezine (Photo: Getty Images) News summary: Bruna Marquezine spent New Year’s Eve with Sasha …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved