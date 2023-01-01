Time travel: the flight that took off in 2023 and landed in 2022 – International

The world’s airspace tracking website exemplifies time travel: from 2023 to 2022 (photo: Social networks/Reproduction)

Passengers aboard a United Airlines boeing 777-300 are, this Saturday afternoon (12/31), going through a real and far from fictional journey through time: on their way to the United States, the group left Seoul, in North Korea. South, in 2023 and arrive at the destination in 2022. The passengers boarded at around 00:29 am on January 1, 2023, at Incheon International Airport, in Seoul, towards San Francisco, in the USA. The aircraft is expected to arrive at 5:01 pm this Saturday, December 31, 2022.

“Time travel” is caused by the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean. When leaving the “time zone” of Asia heading to America, the aircraft enters a zone of minus 23 hours in relation to the previous zone, which “increases” as the aircraft maintains its course. At 2:43 pm this Saturday (Brasília time), the aircraft had been in the air for two hours and 13 minutes and within Asia’s “time zone” – thus still in 2023.

In a few hours, the Boeing will cross the so-called International Date Line, located at 180º from the Greenwich Meridian, and passengers will return to 2022. In total, the flight is expected to last nine hours and 46 minutes.