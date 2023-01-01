Today is the Day: see January 2023 dates and holidays

January starts a new year with a holiday on its first day: Universal Fraternization Day, a date established to preach unity and reconciliation among nations, in the spirit of renewal and hope that the arrival of a new year brings.

To celebrate Reader’s Day (07/01), how about a book by Sérgio Porto? Also known as Stanislaw Ponte Preta, the writer and journalist would have turned 100 on January 11th. The writer found the raw material for his devastating criticism in the so-called serious everyday things. Check more here.

And to close the month, on January 30th, Saudade Day is celebrated. Who never enjoyed a cesspool listening to songs about longing? The theme is recurrent in the Brazilian repertoire. According to data from the Central Collection and Distribution Office (Ecad), more than 15,000 songs have the word saudade in the title. See here the ranking of the most recorded songs with the word saudades in the title.

January 2023

1

Birth of French pedagogue and historian Pierre de Frédy, Baron de Coubertin (160 years old) – founder of the modern Olympic Games Division of Czechoslovakia, giving rise to the independent countries Czech Republic and Slovakia (30 years) Universal Fellowship Day public domain day

two

Creation of the Public Archive of the Empire, current National Archive (185 years old)

3

Birth of Gaucho military and communist politician Luís Carlos Prestes (125 years old) Death of singer and composer from Rio Grande do Sul José Alcides Gerardi (45 years old)

4

Death of English astronomer, alchemist, natural philosopher, physical theologian and mathematician, Sir Isaac Newton (aged 380) Death of cartoonist, cartoonist, journalist and writer from Minas Gerais Henrique de Souza Filho, Henfil (35 years old) World Braille Day

6

Birth of composer and singer from Rio de Janeiro José Gonçalvez, Zé da Zilda (115 years old) Plebiscite on the maintenance of the parliamentary regime in Brazil or the return to presidentialism (60 years) Kings’ Day Astrologer’s Day

7

Death of ethnic Serbian inventor Nikola Tesla (aged 80) – known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system Reader’s Day Worship Freedom Day

8

Birth of the Fluminense drummer, composer and percussionist Luciano Perrone (115 years old) – He was part of the staff of Rádio Nacional since its creation, in 1936. He also worked in the Orquestra da Rádio MEC, where he worked from 1961 to 1968 National Photographer’s Day

9

Birth of the French philosopher and writer Simone de Beauvoir (115 years old) Birth of São Paulo actor Paulo Afonso Miessa, Paulo Goulart (90 years old) Astronaut Day – celebration in honor of the Centenary Mission. Carried out by the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) in 2006, the mission was responsible for the trip of Marcos Pontes, the first Brazilian in space, to the International Space Station (ISS) stay day

10

Birth of Fluminense pianist and composer Ernani Braga (135 years old)

11

Death of Fluminense actor Jorge Lafond (20 years old) Birth of the Fluminense writer and journalist Sérgio Marcus Rangel Porto, Stanislaw Ponte Preta (100 years old) The new Brazilian Civil Code comes into effect (20 years) Creation of the work “Abaporu” by the São Paulo painter Tarsila do Amaral (95 years old) Pesticide Pollution Control Day International Thank You Day

12

Birth of the capixaba writer and journalist Rubem Braga (110 years old)

13

Death of composer and singer from São Paulo Arnaldo Pescuma (55 years old)

14

Death of novelist, short story writer, fabulist, poet, designer, photographer, mathematician and British Anglican reverend Lewis Carroll (125 years old) – author of the book Alice in Wonderland

15

Birth of the Fluminense soldier, politician and geographer João Figueiredo (105 years old) – President of Brazil between 1979 and 1985 Death of the Italian-Brazilian photographer Vicenzo Pastore (105 years old) – one of the most active professional photographers in São Paulo in the late 19th and early 20th centuries Inauguration of the Pentagon, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense (80 years)

16

Birth of comedian, actor, director, writer and television presenter from Rio de Janeiro José Eugênio Soares, Jô Soares (85 years old)

17

Death of the São Paulo modernist painter Tarsila do Amaral (50 years old)

19

Birth of the Portuguese poet Eugênio de Andrade (100 years old) Death of the military, sertanista and geographer from Mato Grosso Cândido Mariano da Silva Rondon, Marechal Rondon (65 years old) – declared Patron of Communications for his work in the installation of telegraph lines, integrating various regions of Brazil; it was also the most important register of indigenous ethnic groups in the country Birth of American singer Janis Joplin (80 years old)

20

Death of Belgian actress Audrey Hepburn (30 years old) – icon of world cinema Death of Fluminense soccer player Manuel Francisco dos Santos, Mané Garrincha (40 years old) Death of the ceramist and musician from Pernambuco Vitalino Pereira dos Santos, Master Vitalino (60 years old) Launch of the film “O cangaceiro”, by Lima Barreto (70 years old) National Day of the Traditional Midwife cheese day

21

Death of writer, journalist and diplomat from Maranhão Aluísio de Azevedo (110 years old) National Day to Combat Religious Intolerance

22

Birth of the Fluminense actress, singer and theater director Marília Pêra (80 years old) Birth of Russian filmmaker Serguei Eisenstein (125 years old) Premiere of the opera “The Phantom Ship”, by Richard Wagner, in Dresden, Germany (180 years) Portuguese Royal Family disembarks in Bahia (215 years)

24

Death of São Paulo rapper Mauro Mateus dos Santos, known as Sabotage (20 years old) Social Security Day – the date is a tribute to the publication of the Eloy Chaves Law, on January 24, 1923, which established the basis of the Brazilian social security system, through the creation of the Caixa de Aposentadorias e Pensões for employees of railway companies

25

Birth of academic and politician from São Paulo Fernando Haddad (60 years old) Postman’s Day – the date rescues the memory of the creation on January 25, 1663 of the Correio-Mor in Brazil, whose first holder was Luiz Gomes da Matta Neto, who was already the Correio-Mor of the Kingdom, in Portugal bossa nova day

27

Birth of Russian dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov (75 years old) Birth of actor and director from Rio de Janeiro João Caetano (215 years old) – responsible for the professionalization of theater in Brazil Universal Declaration of Animal Rights proclaimed at the UNESCO assembly in Brussels (45 years) Tragedy at the Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul (10 years) Nixon announced the end of the Vietnam War (50 years) International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust International Conservative and Restorative Day

28

Death of Pernambuco painter Cícero Dias (20 years old) Birth of the São Paulo actress Maitê Proença (65 years old) Dom João VI signed the Cartá Régia that instituted the “Opening of the Ports in Brazil” (215 years) National Day to Combat Slave Labor – the date recalls the massacre committed in Unaí – MG by the team of auditors that was going to investigate a complaint of slave labor on a local farm International Data Privacy Day World Coral Day in the Amazon

29

Birth of Pernambuco singer and songwriter Stefana de Macedo (120 years old) – inaugurated the line of folklorist singers, at a time when only men performed; in 1926 she played the guitar, when that instrument was still restricted to the so-called malandragem, at the Copacabana Palace Casino Trans Visibility Day

30

Death of Indian peace leader and activist Mahatma Gandhi (age 75) Appointment of Adolf Hitler as Chancellor of Germany (90 years) National Comics Day Saudade Day

31