Top 10 series of the year to watch on streaming – 12/30/2022 – Ilustrada

Top 10 series 2022

Before you see the top 10, also know that this same scribe has not seen even half of what was released, including important series such as “Better Call Saul”, “Hacks” and “Stranger Things”. Therefore, the list below borders on a leaky boat (but it is my leaky boat).

10 – Lakers: Time to Win

At the turn of the 1980s, the NBA was far from being one of the top leagues in the world. Everything started to change with the rivalry that took shape in that decade, between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. The series is told from the point of view of the Lakers, with owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), a kind of Hugh Hefner of the sport, and rookie Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) sharing the lead. But there are still great supporting figures, like assistant coach Pat Riley (Adrien Brody) and executive Claire (Gaby Hoffmann), who face the prevailing machismo. With a lot of sarcasm, the plot has the signature of Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up” and “Vice”). Read the review on Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (10 episodes)

9th – Andor

Probably “Andor” was the least anticipated series by fans of the “Star Wars” universe. After all, before her were scheduled “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, with the charismatic Ewan McGregor back in the title role, and “The Book of Boba Fett” (which debuted practically at the turn of the year). However, the first wasted McGregor’s talent and the second was just plain boring. Thus, it fell to the brave Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to restore our love for the Force (without Jedis) — as he had already done in “Rogue One” in theaters, in which Luna opposite Felicity Jones. Here, the story is more down to earth and less fanciful, and a far cry from star wars. We follow the origin of Andor’s character, who goes from a cynical thief with politics to a top agent of the Rebel Alliance. The second season is guaranteed. Read the series review at Sheet.

Available on Disney+ (12 episodes)

8º – The White Lotus – Season 2

Some miniseries are born so well finished that stretching them in the name of the audience (and money) seems like a sin, like the unnecessary second season of “Big Little Lies”. Ok, “White Lotus” 2 is not as good as 1, but a new check in will be rewarded. This time, the action takes place in another unit of the luxury resort, in a paradisiacal location in the south of Italy. It is there that rich and vain characters spend a week of spending, excesses and some mystery. As in the first season, the plot begins with a body being found, without revealing the victim or the killer. So, we go back a week to understand what happened until the crime. One of season one’s best characters, Jennifer Coolidge is back as the needy Tanya. But who steals the show this time is Aubrey Plaza, as a lawyer trying to adapt to her husband’s wealthy friends, who have just changed their social status. She read the reviews by Luciana Coelho and Maurício Stycer.

Available on HBO Max (Season 2, 7 episodes)

7th – Black Bird

The unusual story doesn’t even seem inspired by a real case, but it is. Jimmy, a good-looking and smooth-talking drug dealer, is arrested and sentenced to ten years in prison. At the beginning of his sentence, he receives a proposal that could annul the sentence: make a man confess to the location of where some of his alleged victims, all young children or teenagers, are buried. Allegedly because his arrest can be overturned in the court of appeals — his lawyer alleges that the confession was made under police coercion. This also means that Jimmy has little time to gain the trust (and confession) of the serial killer. Despite only meeting in the third of the six episodes, the great merit of the miniseries lies in the duel (or partnership) of performances by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), as Jimmy, and Paul Walter Hauser (“The Richard Jewell Case”), the man who needs to confess. With his smooth voice and non-threatening, chubby, sideburns bearing, Hauser puts on a show with a subtle interpretation. Who signs as creator of the series is the screenwriter Dennis Lehane, of the great Oscar-winning policeman “About Boys and Wolves”. Read Luciana Coelho’s review.

Available on Apple TV+ (6 episodes)

6th – The City Is Ours

Fans of cult “The Wire” (also on HBO Max) should enjoy this crime miniseries. Adaptation of Justin Fenton’s book, in turn Inspired by a true story, the production shows the fight against police corruption in Baltimore (city of “The Wire”). In a non-linear way, the series presents the tangle of characters and their connections, focusing more on the violent sergeant Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal), from his entry into the police until the period in which he becomes the head of a special force to apprehend weapons. However, more than the action of a police officer or a group, the series crystallizes a systemic behavior by the police. Read the series review at Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (6 episodes)

5th – The House of the Dragon

This first series derived from “Game of Thrones”, one of the greatest successes in television history (despite the last season), started slowly and under suspicion. But, little by little, fans of the universe created by GRR Martin got used to the new characters in the saga, always eager to sit on the uncomfortable iron throne. The pace is much faster than in GoT. What would take about three years to develop there is resolved in two episodes in the kingdom dominated by the Targaryen family (it makes the Starks’ journey a little nostalgic). But “House of the Dragon” survived the crossfire and the second season should pick up in the dark, with better known characters and Queen Rhaenyra (Emma d’Arcy) breathing fire, judging by her look at the end of the last episode. It will be dracarys leaving by the thief. Read series review at Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (10 episodes)

4th – Abbott Elementary

As with Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” (all differences aside), “Abbott Elementary” has a protagonist with high doses of optimism, bordering on naivety, surrounded by charismatic/eccentric characters. Oh, and there’s also the protagonist signing on as creator and screenwriter, in this case, Quinta Brunson, who plays teacher Janine Teagues. She is a second-year elementary teacher at a precarious school in Philadelphia, with virtually all students (and professionals) black. The teacher deals with the lack of structure at the school and the neglect of the funny director Ava (Janelle James), more concerned with her videos on TikTok. The fun series, with short episodes, also bears similarities to “The Office”, with the characters talking to a supposed team that documents what is happening at the school. The second season premiered some time ago on American TV. But Star+, which airs the series in Brazil, does not excel in speed. Read the series review at Sheet.

Available on Star+ (13 episodes)

3rd – Ozark – Season 4

At the beginning of 2022, the first part of the ending of the series premiered, starring the meanest good couple that has ever been streamed, or vice versa, Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney). Months later came the second part, turning the fourth season into a 14-episode grand finale. Beware, spoilers ahead for those who haven’t seen anything. The show picks up right where season three left off, with the cartel lawyer shot in the head and spilling her brains on the Byrde couple, who remain the mob’s favorite laundering drug money. This time around, the middlemen are gone and Mexican kingpin Omar Navarro deals directly with Marty and Wendy. But who returns to steal the show is the great Julia Garner, as Ruth, who unexpectedly gains more power to challenge the rest of the banditry that floats in the beautiful Ozark region. Read the series review at Sheet.

Available on Netflix (Season 4, 14 episodes)

2nd – Rupture

“Ruptura” is the weirdest series of the year. It is also the most original. The plot follows employees of a company that managed to create a technology capable of separating the brain’s memories linked to work and personal life. Thus, the subject arrives home and enjoys everyday life without having any idea of ​​the service’s problems or issues. What seems incredible, however, begins to show problems, especially in the figure of Mark (Adam Scott), who underwent the firm’s procedures to forget (even for a short time) the memories of his wife, who died a short time ago. . “Breakthrough,” directed by comedian Ben Stiller, is a post-pandemic time series with discussions of mental health and burnout. Read report on Sheet.

Available on Apple TV+ (10 episodes)

1st – The Bear

The great series “O Urso” rekindles a new/old debate: comedy or drama? It is nominated for a Golden Globe as a comedy series, but even though it has a touch of nervous humor, this scribe would classify it as a drama. It starts with chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White, great) putting his career in prestigious restaurants aside to take over the traditional but dysfunctional diner that his brother played in the heart of Chicago. But the brother killed himself; So Carmy tries to make the place work alongside her irritable cousin and a team without much skill, reinforced by newcomer Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). Throughout the series, Carmy’s other problems are gradually revealed. With a great soundtrack and frenetic pace, especially in the kitchen scenes, it’s one of those quick series to binge-watch, with half-hour episodes. Read Luciana Coelho’s review.

Available on Star+ (8 episodes)