Turkish GOLDEN BEEF chef may be investigated after World Cup ‘crime’

During Argentina’s celebration of winning the World Cup, some people appeared on the field, handling the World Cup and participating in the Argentine party. Fifa began an investigation into the incident, as unauthorized access to the field could lead to dangerous situations for athletes.

This was the situation also concerns the Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, which had photos and videos posted on the internet that went viral during the Cup final. In the content, the owner of the “golden steak” restaurant appeared insisting to take a photo with Lionel Messi, who showed that he was visibly uncomfortable with the situation.

Who is Chef Nusret Gokce?

The Turk owns a chain of restaurants and is popularly known as Salt Bae, due to his unusual way of putting salt on dishes. During the competition, the chef went viral on social networks after the Brazilian team tried one of his most famous dishes: the “golden steak”.

The value of the meal is also something to talk about among Internet users, since the dish costs R$ 9,000.

Even familiar with some athletes, the chef was not allowed to enter the field, especially not during the final of the world Cup in Qatar. Despite this, Salt Bae posted photos on his Instagram account in which he follows some of the Argentine national team players, holding the trophy.

The issue is that FIFA authorizes that the prize can only be held by an extremely select group, made up of former tournament winners and heads of state.

What does FIFA say?

After what happened during the final, the federation informed that it is carrying out an investigation to find out how unauthorized people managed to gain access to the field during the world final. In addition, FIFA stated that an internal action will also take place soon.

“Following a review, FIFA is determining how individuals gained improper access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at the Lusail stadium on 18 December,” it said in a published statement.

However, it wasn’t just FIFA that was bothered by the presence of the Turkish chef on the pitch. In addition to the body, fans also complained on social media. The organization of the US Open Cup, a tournament similar to the Cup in the USA, was also bothered by the situation and prohibited Salt Bae’s presence in the final of the tournament.