The new year begins with many TV Globo launches in January 2023. Therefore, it will be the highest number of premieres in a January month in the last 11 years. So, in all, there are more than 10 novelties among them: the new seven o’clock soap opera, go in faiththe realities My Mother Cooks Better Than Yours, new seasons of Big Brother Brazil 2023 and The Masked Singer Brazil.

In addition, four Globo Filmes co-production series will be released. Almost True Stories, 8 Presidents and 1 Oath of Office – A Present Time Story, Pluft and Marighella. the last season of Lady Night, from Multishow; the series where is my heartoriginal Globoplay and which had Letícia Colin nominated for an International Emmy as best actress. Sound Brazil dedicated to Milton Nascimento and several successful films.

The director of TV Globo and Afiliadas, Amauri Soares, spoke about the station’s January news:

“Our priority was to reinforce TV Globo’s unique content mix, which has soap operas, series, movies, variety shows, football and journalism. And the curatorship is entirely made for the family, for Brazilian homes that are increasingly multigenerational. Already at the beginning of the year, the public will perceive the richness of the diversity of contents with ‘BBB’, ‘The Masked Singer’, the new 7 pm soap opera, ‘Vai na Fé’, and with the unprecedented reality show ‘Minha Mãe Cozinha Better than yours”points out Amauri Soares.

TV Globo releases in January 2023

Below, check out the releases that are planned:

1. Coverage in Brasilia for the inauguration of President Lula

Anyway, on the first day of 2023, there will be great coverage by TV Globo in Brasilia, at the inauguration of the elected president and vice president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Geraldo Alckmin. William Bonner will present Jornal Nacional in the federal capital on Saturday, the 31st. But the presenter will also be alongside Renata Lo Prete on January 1st to command live, directly from the Planalto Palace, the transmission of the Inauguration Ceremony on TV Globe.

In addition, reporters from various parts of the city will bring the movement and the main information about the ceremonies. In addition, Fantástico, on this date, will also be presented directly from Brasília by Poliana Abritta and Maju Coutinho. Finally, during the week, special reports will remember the 40 years of Bom Dia Brasil and the local news programs.

2. Series

First, from January 2, the history of Brazilian politics over the last four decades will be told in the miniseries 8 Presidents 1 Oath – The Story of a Present Time, in five episodes. Directed by Carla Camurati, it uses records captured by the national and foreign press over the years, in addition to media materials, to remember the most important political events in the country’s history. will be broadcast after This is Us.

On the same day, on TV Globo releases in January 2023, there will be the premiere of the comedy series Almost True Storiesfilm adaptation The Car of the Good Lie, inspired by short stories by Ariano Suassuna. Therefore, the series is divided into 4 episodes, the first exclusive to TV. However, lying is present as a theme in all episodes. The exhibitions will be on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, after Crossing.

From January to March, the public will be able to check out Summer Spectacular with a lot of adrenaline with exciting and radical competitions. In short, there will be disputes such as Força Bruta, the stars of the courts in Reis e Rainhas do Dribbling and the radicality on two wheels in BMX Freestyle, among other new sports.

On the 8th, it will be released Pluft the Phantom, a three-episode series derived from the film of the same name, shown after Temperature Maximum. Inspired by the children’s classic by Maria Clara Machado. In short, in the story, Maribel is kidnapped by the pirate Perna-de-Pau, who wants the treasure left by the girl’s grandfather, the late Captain Bonança Arco-iris. In the abandoned house where the old man lived, Maribel waits for the help of his sailors friends. As they take a while to arrive, she ends up meeting the ghost Pluft and his family.

3. Movies

Also in TV Globo releases in January 2023, cinema 2023 brings films in the second week of the year after Crossing. From the 9th to the 13th (except on Wednesday, the 11th), with new films on free-to-air TV. Check out the movies below.

Day 9 – Monday – My Friend Enzo

In short, it tells the story of a racing driver and his dog, Enzo. Its protagonists are Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried.

Day 10 – Tuesday – X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The X-Men face a battle after a mission to space goes awry.

Day 12 – Thursday – Toy Story 4

In the Pixar movie, another adventure of the Woody doll, Buzz and his toy friends.

Day 13 – Friday Alita: Battle Angel

In short, in the plot, a cyborg is discovered by a scientist. She has no memories of her upbringing, but possesses great knowledge of martial arts.

More news on TV Globo launches in January 2023

1. New soap opera Vai na Fé

On the 16th, the new seven o’clock telenovela, go in faith. The telenovela tells the story of Sol (Sheron Menezzes), a woman of faith, mother, warrior, resident of Piedade, a traditional neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, seller of takeaway food in the city center.

2. Big Brother Brazil 23

Also on the 16th, after Crossingpremieres the new season of Big Brother Brazil, commanded by Tadeu Schmidt. The edition promises news in the dynamics of the game and changes in the final prize. Also, for the first time, the reality show will have a glass house even before the premiere.

Soon after, on the same date, premiere Marighella which will be shown in four episodes, on Mondays, right after BBB 23. In short, in the work, directed by Wagner Moura, it shows Carlos Marighella’s fight against the Brazilian military dictatorship.

3. Globoplay Session

On the 20th, the Globoplay Session returns with new episodes of La Brea: The Lost Landalways on Fridays, after BBB 23. In short, in the plot created by David Appelbaum, a crater mysteriously opens in Los Angeles and separates a family.

4. Reality Shows

On January 22nd, the masked singers are back on TV Globo’s screen with the new season of The Masked Singer Brazil. Under the command of Ivete Sangalo and with Priscilla Alcantara behind the scenes, judges Taís Araujo, Sabrina Sato, Mateus Solano and Eduardo Sterblitch have the mission of discovering the personalities hidden behind the mask. The broadcast will take place on Sunday afternoons.

Furthermore, as of the 26th, Tatá Werneck is back to amusing Thursday nights with Lady Night. A selection of episodes from the seventh season will air on Multishow this year. Among the guests are: Tadeu Schmidt, Sabrina Sato, Felipe Neto, Ferrugem and Tony Ramos.

On Sunday afternoon, the 29th, the new culinary reality show premieres My Mom Cooks Better Than Yours. In short, mothers leave the scene and leave the kitchen work in the hands of their children. The dispute takes place between three pairs each week: mothers and famous children go to the kitchen to control the stove and face the game. Leandro Hassum presents the reality show with the judges, Paola Carosella and João Diamante.

On the 31st, the hit TV Globo hits where is my heart, aired on Tuesdays, after Big Brother Brasil. In short, the series tells the story of Amanda (Leticia Colin), a successful and idealistic young doctor, coming from an upper-class family, who sees her professional and affective life crumble when she gets carried away by drugs.

5. Musical Programs

On the 07th, the High hours pay homage to Milton Nascimento. Then, the musician occupies the stage that bears his name, baptized in 2020, during a participation of him, together with his band, to sing some of the great hits and share stories of the 60 years of his career.

So, artists who are connected with the singer’s life performed with him. They are: Liniker, Maria Gadú, Samuel Rosa, and Zé Ibarra, backing vocalist of his band. Already on the stage of the band Altas Horas, Duda Beat, Pitty and Sandy, his fans, celebrated the artist and his repertoire, singing some of his songs.

O Sound Brazil there will also be a special about Milton Nascimento. The program will air on the 18th with the capture of his farewell presentation in charge of Pedro Bial. The exhibition will take place after BBB 23.

Furthermore, another honoree of the month is Cassia Ellerwho died in 2001. On the 21st, the High hours invites Ana Carolina, Carlinhos Brown, Margareth Menezes, Nando Reis, Otto, Toni Garrido and Zélia Duncan, as well as Chico Chico, son of Cássia, to pay tribute to the artist, singing some of her memorable songs.

Finally, in the last weekend of TV Globo launches in January 2023, the best moments of the summer festival in Salvador, on the 28th, after Altas Horas and the 29th, after BBB 23.

