Understand the concept of totalitarian democracy and how it can manifest itself today

When Jacob Talmon (1916-1980) was asked what an intellectual was, he quickly replied: “It’s someone who doesn’t sleep at night, and not for the reasons you might think.” The reason for the nightmare had a name: “totalitarian democracy”. This disturbing concept was popularized by Talmon in his most famous book, precisely entitled As Origins of Totalitarian Democracypublished in 1956 and which caused considerable stir among thinkers at the time.

The term was not unique to Talmon. It had already been used before by the Frenchman Bertrand De Jouvenel in his classic Of Power, from 1948, but both this book and its author had antisocial credentials (De Jouvenel was critical of liberal democracy and was the envy of his peers because he was the lover of none other than Colette, author of spicy bestsellers at the time). None of this bothered the reception of Talmon’s analysis because he was an ardent defender of liberalism and only many years later would the scholar direct his affection to another beauty of thought – in this case, the young literary critic Susan Sontag.

Essayist Susan Sontag, one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century Photograph: Companhia das Letras

What The Origins of Totalitarian Democracy what it showed, however, was a new type of political thinking that emerged in those post-2nd decades. World War. Contemporary with scholars such as Leo Strauss (Natural Law and History1948) and Eric Voegelin (The New Science of Politics1952), Jacob Talmon, even though he was a Jew fond of the traditional forms of his religion, recognized that Christian apocalyptic thought (or “messianic”, according to his terminology) became a kind of mold that structured the political imagination of the 20th century , in particular the emergence of totalitarian ideologies such as socialism, communism and Nazism.

It was then believed that politics was governed exclusively by rational and perfect laws, in a well-ordered system, a clear influence of the French Enlightenment. Hitler and Mussolini showed that this was not the case – as, in fact, it always was. Political discourse is often fueled by irrationalism, stirring up the detritus that lies underground in society. The function of the true statesman, be he a politician or an artist of the word (as was the case with Edmund Burke and Winston Churchill in England, Alexis de Tocqueville in France and Joaquim Nabuco in Brazil), is to articulate this sub-rationality and make it part of our everyday vocabulary, never to control it but to temporarily master it.

In this sense, the use of the concept “totalitarian democracy” seems to be a contradiction. After all, this so-called “democracy” has always been considered as the space of consensus and harmony – and “totalitarianism” would be precisely its opposite in all these characteristics. So what the hell do these two words have in common?

The most famous painting about the French Revolution is by Eugène Delacroix, he gives the protagonist of the revolution to a woman Photograph: Estadão collection

For Talmon, the phenomenon of “totalitarian democracy” begins in the historical events that are the publication of the works of Jean-Jacques Rousseau and the hecatomb that was the French Revolution, which occurred between 1750 and 1789. In these thirty-nine years, there is the schism between two types of democratic government systems: the liberal and the totalitarian, which practically evolved in modernity concomitantly.

Both claim that they fight for freedom, but differ in the ways of conquering it. Liberal democracy is characterized by a policy of trial and error, recognizing what Michael Oakeshott called the “unpredictable dynamics of human conduct” and knowing that the primary function of institutions is to preserve this characteristic above all else, even when the representative in office power seems completely inadequate to us. Totalitarian democracy, on the other hand, is based on an understanding that there is only one and exclusive definition of what would be the truth in the political universe. In this way, trial and error is abandoned for a political messianism in which a pre-ordained, perfect, top-down scheme is postulated. The other strata of existence are abolished and subordinated to ideological politics, carried out in the lowest possible way – and the “representatives” of liberal democracy are transformed into the “elect” who think they know how a society should be conducted in every detail.

The consequences of this schism were nothing more, nothing less than the holocausts of the 20th century, with the attempts of liberal democracy in Weimar Germany and moderate socialism in Menshevik Russia opening space for the true genocides carried out by Hitler and by Lenin and Stalin against humanity as a whole (the Jewish people in particular, which made Talmon’s nightmare a distinctly personal one).

Despite the categorical division between the two types of democracies, the thinker had no illusions and recognized that, if liberalism did not contain the apocalyptic imagination within the limits of its institutions and its representatives, the policy of trial and error would be quickly replaced by that of perfect system – and totalitarianism would be fully embedded in what was formerly known as the “free world”. The only way to practice this restraint would be with the help of a proper understanding of the religious phenomenon. To deny this would be the common point that both liberal and totalitarian democracy have.

Talmon has the popular belief that democratic politics can only be reasonably healthy if it occurs through institutional representation: the vote.

Even so, there is in Talmon’s analytical panorama – which was complemented by two other volumes, Political Messianism (1960) and The Myth of Nation and Vision of Revolution (1981), thus forming an ambitious trilogy – a misunderstanding between what would be cause and consequence within the peculiar dynamism of social life. As much as he is an impeccable expert on the subject, Talmon has the popular belief that democratic politics can only be reasonably healthy if it occurs through institutional representation and, therefore, also through this tiny but powerful instrument called the “vote”. ”.

However, when Jacob Talmon launched his studies, he was immersed in an atmosphere of research that privileged, above all, the ultimate goal of democracy. In this sense, especially in a world where dictatorships swarmed all over the planet (particularly in Latin America, with Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, and in the Slavic countries dominated by the Soviet Union), voting was of fundamental importance because it was the last barrier to preserve any right of the citizen. However, as Joshua Ober and Paul Cartridge’s studies of the dawn of democracy in ancient Greece show, what really mattered, for example, to who was really in charge in Athens, was never the ultimate decision, but the very process of how it happened. in the assembly, together with its main actors.

Painting by the French classical painter Jacques-Louis David depicting the death of the philosopher Socrates Photograph: Metropolitan Museum of Art

In other words: before voting, democracy is based on the dynamics of human information and knowledge. It is no accident that the most important members among the Greeks were never soldiers or statesmen, but poets, philosophers and sophists. They were the ones who created the discourse that allowed the power of the people to be used in an equitable way (and not egalitarian, as they think today). However, this perspective completely changes when we discover, thanks to studies carried out in the last sixty years, that true democracy did not begin with Greece, but with a very specific tribe. Yes, we are talking about Israel.

According to Eric Voegelin in Order and History and The Guinness in The Magna Carta of Humanity (recently released in Brazil by Vida Nova), the Israelites were very aware of their private and public relationship with the Hebrew God, especially after the revelation of the Ten commandments, whose rules would prove to the faithful that all were part of an alliance, a berith initiated as a contract in private relationships and which would later become “a confederation of people, families and tribes in a religiously sanctioned political unit”. This is the beginning of de facto and de jure democracy, according to the Brazilian thinker Mario Vieira de Mello, since everyone feels equal within the norms of the berith, observed and cared for by a God who guarantees order and peace (the shalom), if the Jahwists (worshipers of Yahweh) abide by the established rules. In this specific case, the alliance is a contract that, for Voegelin, proves the original and natural vocation of a people to be called to govern the rest of humanity.

Democracy arises from this organic tension between knowledge of reality as it is and knowledge of reality as man imagines it to be. It is a process that, like the creation of a world (the genesis), shapes the chaos of our perceptions into a manufactured order, but perfectible and malleable, capable of giving us the freedom to understand the society where we are inserted in that “tacit knowledge” (in the sense of Michael Polanyi), which surpasses any statistics with pretensions to trivialize politics.

Jacob Talmon was a true intellectual who opposed this dangerous reductionism – and with a prescience worthy of a Hebrew prophet. The nightmare that tormented him in his sleepless nights – “totalitarian democracy” – is the betrayal of everything that the Sinai alliance gave us as a gift – and which we call civilization today. The threat is still there, haunting us. It remains to be seen whether we will have the courage to fight it.