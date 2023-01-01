Valladolid vs Real Madrid: How was the game

After being out of the World Cup, Karim Benzema returned to the pitch today (30) and was decisive for Real Madrid’s victory over Valladolid by 2-0, at the José Zorrilla Stadium, for the 15th round of the Spanish Championship. The French striker scored both goals in the match, which paid homage to Pelé.

Benzema missed an incredible goal in the first half without goalkeeper.

In the second time, the French redeemed himself with two goals at the end of the match, ensuring Real Madrid's victory.

Before the goals, Courtois was the highlight of Real Madrid. The Belgian goalkeeper made three important saves when the game was 0-0.

Result leaves the Real Madrid in first place, with 38 points. Barcelona – with 37 – can regain top spot if they beat Espanyol in the round.

Valladolid, with 17 points, is in 13th place.

Pelé was honored before the start of the match. Players from both teams embraced in the center circle and observed a moment of silence in honor of the King of Football.

Benzema returned to play a game after 57 days. The Real Madrid striker, voted the best player in the world last season, did not play in the World Cup for France.

Where’s the Militant? The Brazilian defender was even announced among the starters on Real Madrid’s social networks. However, it was a mistake by club officials, as the defender did not even go to the stadium. Alaba was chosen by Ancelotti to start the match.

Curiosity

This was the first time that Valladolid faced Real Madrid since Ronaldo Fenômeno took over as president of the violet club. The former striker had a good spell with the team from the Spanish capital.

How was Benzema?

In the first half, Benzema didn’t do well. In a more tied game, the attacker had a great chance to score and lost incredibly. After Vini Jr’s kick rebound, the Frenchman had the chance to complete it for the nets without a goalkeeper, but sent it over the goal.

In the second half, the Frenchman was lethal. In the final stretch of the match, he converted a penalty and took advantage of a beautiful pass from Camavinga to score the second goal, guaranteeing Real Madrid’s triumph.

The game

Benzema misses the best chance of the first half, without a goalkeeper at 18 minutes.

Courtois saves Real Madrid in the 37th minute of the game, with a beautiful save from a shot by Iván Sanchez.

Valladolid starts the second half better, but stops at Courtois who makes a sequence of saves at 21 and 22 minutes.

0x1: Javi Sánchez touched the ball with his arm inside the area. After review by VAR, the referee awarded a penalty to Real Madrid. Benzema hit with category and opened the scoring.

: Javi Sánchez touched the ball with his arm inside the area. After review by VAR, the referee awarded a penalty to Real Madrid. Benzema hit with category and opened the scoring. 0x2: Camavinga countered with Modric, started on the left wing, invaded the area and played for Benzema. In the middle of the area, the attacker hit hard and puffed up the net.

DATASHEET

Valladolid 0 x 2 Real Madrid

Date: 12/30/2022 (Friday)

Place: José Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid (Spain)

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero (ESP)

Yellow cards: Joaquín Fernández and Javi Sanchez (VAL)

Red card: Sergio Leon (VAL)

Goals: Benzema, at 36′ and 44′ of the second half

Valladolid: Masip; Fresneda, Fernández, Javi Sánchez and Escudero (Luis Pérez); Monchu (Weissman), Roque Mesa (Kike Pérez) and Aguado; Iván Sánchez (Plata), Plano (Kenedy) and León. Technician: Jose Pacheta.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal (Lucas Vázquez), Rudiger, Alaba and Mendy; Valverde (Tchouaméni), Dani Ceballos (Camavinga) and Kroos; Asensio (Rodrygo), Vinícius Júnior (Modric) and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.