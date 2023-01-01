Vikings: The series’ logo has an important meaning involving the Norse

One of the trademarks of “Vikings” is its logo highlighting the letter “V”. The creator Michael Hirst inserted several easter eggs during the plot starting with the opening scene of the series. The symbol has several meanings involving Norse history.

As everyone knows, the Vikings participated in several raids. Always in search of new territories they faced constant conflicts and battles. With that in mind, the producers created a logo full of symbology.

It is debt on two sides, they being family and life and violence and conflict.

On the left side it is possible to see at the top lines and circles representing technology and skill in boat building. The Norse were known for their fast vessels that withstood treacherous currents and storms at sea.

The central part is composed of circles that intertwine representing the brotherhood. Finally, symbols representing growth and life were inserted at the bottom.

Reproduction – Pinterest/History

The right part is marked by the violence and marks of conflict suffered by the Nordics during their trajectory.

The series is full of symbols and easter eggs inserted for viewers to draw their own conclusions about the scenes.

