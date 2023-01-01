Walt Disney Company Portugal announces news for 2023

There are about 125 original titles that will arrive at the end of this year and throughout 2023 on the channels FOX and disney. The novelties were presented this Tuesday, November 29th, by The Walt Disney Company Portugal, on one showcase which takes place annually.

The series arrives at the beginning of 2023 True Lies, this is a movie adaptation The Truth of Liesstarring Arnold Schwarzenegger. New seasons of series such as CSI: Las Vegas, FBI, Criminal Investigation: Hawaii and Chicago Pd. These are all news from FOX.

already the FOX Life has scheduled two premieres for 2023. The first premiered on December 8 and is called Alaska Daily. It tells the story of a prestigious New York journalist, played by Hillary Swank, who decides to change his life after a problem in his profession. After moving to a small newspaper in Alaska, the protagonist will find herself involved in an investigation into the murder of indigenous women. The other project is about So Help Me Todd, which is played by Marcia Gay Harden. The plot portrays the story of a lawyer who hires her own son as a detective. The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy and new seasons The Resident and 9-1-1 will also be released.

THE FOX Comedy will count on the comedy ghost, which will portray the transformation of a rural property into a motel made by a New York couple. family guy, good neighborhood, American Dad and The Goldbergs are other highlights. THE FOX Crime debut Sister Boniface and teacher T and death in paradise are back on the channel.

The youngest can count both in December 2022 and in 2023 with new episodes of animation Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug, at the disney channel. The children’s station will also premiere the animation of Marvel Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur and new episodes of the series The Greens in the Big City.

