Waze Creates Dangerous Road Alert That Could Save Drivers’ Lives

The geolocation application (GPS) waze It is one of the most used by drivers around the world. As a differential, since the beginning of its use, it manages to point out some details of the route that other apps took time to include or were never able to reproduce. It is possible to know where there are accidents, radars, catastrophes, works and even blockages. However, new information was added recently, still in the testing phase.

What is the change that drivers will be able to see in Waze?

According to the information released so far, Waze has begun testing a new feature to alert users to areas with a higher risk of accidents. The information can be checked in the latest beta version of the application.

Signage is made in red color within the route and warns drivers about possible risk situations that are dangerous for people. The objective is to improve the user experience and prevent accidents and tragic events involving drivers.

The novelty was disclosed by the Geektime website and shows that the new waze it is already being tested in regions of Israel, for example.

How does Waze alert work?

As soon as the driver approaches a risk area, Waze notifies the driver about the place and possible risks. However, if the driver does not want to receive this notification, he can disable it whenever he prefers.

However, the resource will go a long way to increase the safety of countless people on the roads and cities around the world.

For now there is no official date or even a statement from the company. As soon as the testing phase is over, Waze should comment on this and inform a correct moment for the launch of this feature within its platform.

It is worth noting that Waze is, along with Google Mapsthe most used GPS app in Brazil.