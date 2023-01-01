Website features asteroid impact simulator

Surely after watching some science fiction movie where the Earth suffers a great threat of destruction, you wondered what would happen if something like that happened close to where you are.

This is certainly one of the sensations that this genre of films likes to convey, the imagination of a cataclysmic event on a large scale anywhere.

To satisfy a specific curiosity regarding meteors and asteroids, there is a website that houses some simulation programs and several other functionalities.

“Neal.fun” is developed by Neal Agarwal, who has the “Asteroid Launcher” available in his catalog of functions, a kind of emulator that simulates the impact of a rocky body in several scales of size, with varied possibilities of location, speed and angle.

With these variables, the site presents a set of information and a graphic map that presents all the consequences of the simulation. The data can be frightening, but as a curiosity tool, it is interesting to know the different ways that a large-scale impact can cause our Earth’s surface.

Among the information, the simulator presents a representation of the crater, stipulating its causes and effects. In the same way as it presents the relationship of the shock wave, with the magnitude of the earthquake caused, in addition to all the other expected consequences of an event of this size.

The curious thing is that the simulation can be carried out in any part of the globe, since the site map comprises all continents and regions.

Asteroid Launcher allows you to recreate situations infinitely and for free, the impact information revolves around the same categories, adding specific information in each region, such as the presence of tsunamis with the impact close to the ocean.

It is a great tool for didactic use in classroom explanations or school assignments. As is already known, NASA has a monitoring program for possible threats from asteroids.

Events like this have already occurred several times over the billions of years on planet Earth, in the same way that nothing prevents a new impact, whatever the scale. The application allows the user to play with possibilities, but without any fear, they are just possibilities within the platform.