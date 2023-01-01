What Happened to Drogon After Daenerys’ Death » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Drogon was last seen flying with Daenerys Targaryen’s corpse in the The Game of Thrones series finale, so what happened to Daenerys’ dragon? Daenerys became The Game of Thrones‘ final villain when she burned all of King’s Landing down using Drogon. This led to Jon killing Daenerys in the The Game of Thrones season 8 finale, “The Iron Throne”. Daenerys’s death provoked a furious response from Drogon, who turned his fiery gaze not on the former King in the North, but on Westeros’ own seat of power. Drogon didn’t kill Jon Snow in the end, and what did Daenerys’s dragon do after Khaleesi died in the The Game of Thrones finale still leaves viewers confused.

After burning the Iron Throne, Drogon takes Daenerys’s lifeless body and departs, never to be seen again. While it was mentioned that Drogon was last seen flying east, it’s unclear exactly where he was headed. This led to much speculation, with some wondering if Drogon was dead. There is no definitive answer to the “Drogon Dies” question, there are many theories about what happened to Daenerys’ dragon after the The Game of Thrones Final. It remains one of the biggest The Game of Thrones mysteries, though He picked up spin offs like dragon house are giving a little more context. Below are the most likely explanations for where Drogon went next. The Game of Thrones.

Where Drogon may have flown after the end of GoT

There has yet to be an explanation from George RR Martin or the The Game of Thrones writing team about where Drogon went, but some of the He picked up cast has its own theories. In the book Fire Can’t Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series Per James Hibberd, Daenerys actress Emilia Clarke gives her thoughts on what happened to Drogon:

“People ask me a lot about this. It’s my tendency to be funny about it and say, ‘Oh, Hawaii.’ But honestly, if I’m being very serious about the whole thing: I think he flies with her body until it decomposes. Literally, I think he just keeps flying until he can’t fly anymore. He continues to suffer.

While Clarke’s comments are non-canon, they do indicate a suitably tragic end for Drogon. At the same time, though, he would likely have a final destination. Although there is no hard data, it is unlikely that a dragon could fly for more than a few days at most without having to stop. So even if he’s simply waiting for Daenerys’ body to decompose, he’s probably heading to a familiar location to do so. The most likely of these, which has been speculated since the end, is that Drogon returned to Valyria. After all, this is where dragons originated, and Drogon was flying there in Season 5, so it’s a place he knows. If the idea is that Drogon wants to be left alone to mourn over Dany’s body, it’s the most plausible location.

The other possibility where Drogon went is that he took Daenerys to resurrect in Volantis. It is there that the Red Priestess Kinvara is based, who was not seen again after her brief interactions with Daenerys. While dragons are very intelligent creatures, and it would make sense that this is what happened to Daenerys’ dragon, it’s unclear how Drogon would have known that a Red Priestess could bring Daenerys back to life. As the ancient home of the Targaryens and birthplace of dragons, Valyria makes the most sense as a final resting place for Drogon and Daenerys in The Game of Thrones — unless he actually keeps flying until he dies.

A Genius GoT Theory Could Explain More About Drogon’s Pain

In addition to these ideas about where Drogon went, there is a compelling The Game of Thrones theory why Drogon’s pain runs even deeper in these last moments. It is common knowledge that Drogon and Daenerys’ other dragons were hatched on the funeral pyre of her late husband, the warlord Khal Drogo. Drogon was named after the character by Jason Momoa. This canonical information took some The Game of Thrones cast and crew members to the conclusion that Drogon is actually the reincarnation of Drogo himself. In this case, Drogon’s rage and pain over Dany’s death is all the more poignant, as he has loved her in more than one lifetime. It also helps explain why Drogon would have simply flown away: riding like this was the traditional way of the Dothraki, for whom Drogo was an important and respected leader. There is no way to prove that The Game of Thrones the theory is true, but it seems to shed light on Drogon’s final moments in the series.

House Of The Dragon explains Drogon’s behavior after Dany’s death

What happened to Daenerys’ dragon Drogon will likely forever remain a mystery, but like every dragon in dragon house shows, that doesn’t mean he just flew east aimlessly. The Game of Thrones was limited in the number of scenes of Daenerys that revealed insight into the dragon’s behavior, but dragon house it featured various members of House Targaryen and House Velaryon with their own dragons. Drogon’s ancestors got a lot of screen time, with which came a deeper understanding of just how smart dragons were in life. The Game of Thrones and dragon house really are.

This can be seen in how Vhagar killed Lucerys Targaryen, over the objections of his knight Aemond Targaryen, implying that Vhagar’s emotional bond with Aemond ran deeper than Aemond thought. Meanwhile, Matt Smith’s Daemon has also been seen singing to Vermithor in High Valyrian to woo his favor. While these examples reveal nothing about what happened to Daenerys’s dragon, they do confirm what audiences have always suspected: Dragons are indeed capable of complex thoughts and emotions.

After all, the dragons in dragon house and The Game of Thrones they are the reason why the Iron Throne of Westeros was created and destroyed. Audiences will likely never find out exactly where Drogon went or what happened to him. However, given what has been revealed about these magnificent beasts, Drogon’s ultimate fate could easily factor into either of those planned. The Game of Thrones spinoffs set after the death of Daenerys Targaryen.