What is known about the 2026 World Cup news

THE Qatar World Cup, which ended with Argentina as the big winners, was unique for different reasons. From now on, the fifa begins to be programmed for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in U.S, Mexico and Canada. Despite having the venues defined, football’s governing body still needs to decide on some issues for the next World Cup. The main question concerns the format of the competition, which will no longer have 32 teams and will host 48 countries. According to the president Gianni Infantino, the initial idea was to distribute the participants into 16 groups with three teams each. After the “zebras” and the emotion in the initial phase of the tournament in Qatar, however, Fifa is studying to elaborate a format with 12 brackets with four teams. “When we announced the World Cup with 48 teams, we decided that it would be with 16 groups of three. But I need to say here that we are going to discuss this again. I have to say that after this World Cup and the success of the groups of four… The groups were incredible, with emotion until the last minute. We need to re-discuss the format. It can be 12 groups of four. It will be on the agenda of the next meetings”, said the FIFA representative in an interview given on December 16, in the city of Doha, two days before the very final between Argentina and France.

If FIFA changes the format to 12 groups of four teams, the next World Cup will have 104 matches – exactly 40 more than the current model. With the World Cup being played in 16 groups of three, however, the expectation is for 80 games, which had already been divided among the three host countries of the 2026 Cup: 60 games in the USA, 10 in Mexico and another 10 in Canada . In addition to changing the division of matches by country, the body would also need to re-discuss the knockout classification format. In the original plan, the two best of each group would go to the Round of 16 stage. With 12 keys, there would be a problem with this logistics. The fact is that the entity does not plan to change the host cities of the World Cup. The United States will have the most venues to host the matches, with 11 cities in total, namely: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, San Francisco and seattle. Mexico will have three municipalities hosting games: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. Finally, Canada will only have Toronto and Vancouver as the main competition venues.

How will the new division of vacancies be:

With the increase in participants, Fifa has also decided how it will distribute the new vacancies for the World Cup. UEFA, the entity that governs football in Europe, now has 16 countries in the Cup – currently, the Old Continent has 12 in the main tournament. Conmebol, in turn, will have 6 nations, in addition to scoring the seventh in a play-off – an increase of two places. The biggest beneficiaries are Africa and Asia. The Africans, who had five representatives in Qatar, may reach 10. The Asians will be left with one seat less. Finally, Oceania, which has no guaranteed spot, will have a competitor – it is worth remembering that Australia disputes the Asian Qualifiers.