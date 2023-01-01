What is the most anticipated movie of 2023? Research places Aranhaverso in 2nd place – Film News

Audience survey reveals what is the most anticipated release in theaters in 2023.

In 2023, the list of great productions that hit the screens is long: from long-awaited sequels, such as Indiana Jones 5, to premieres that are already generating buzz on social networks, such as the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, there are some titles in particular which already has its audience guaranteed. New platform search fandango, one of the biggest sellers of tickets, revealed which is the feature most awaited by the public: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The third and final adventure of Marvel’s space heroes, which hits theaters in May 2023, was the most voted film in a poll that gathered 5,000 people. In the sequence, in fact, come other titles from the studio led by Kevin Feige: the animation Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse appears in second place, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, completes the podium of the most anticipated.



Most Anticipated Movies of 2023: Comedy, Horror, and More

In addition to the general ranking of the most anticipated premieres, the survey carried out by Fandango also revealed which attractions should move fans of different genres the most. In comedy, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third film in the franchise starring Channing Tatum, was the most voted; meanwhile, horror fans await the premiere of A Hora do Vampiro, adaptation of the book by Stephen King, whose premiere date in Brazil is yet to be confirmed.

Other interesting data from the survey also bring the names of celebrities and point out which are the performances that are generating the most curiosity among the public. In first place comes Halle Bailey: the 22-year-old actress is responsible for playing Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid – a teaser released by Disney showed Halle singing briefly and raised even more expectations.

Then comes the name of Viola Davis, who will be in the new Hunger Games movie – this time, the beloved franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence will take place before the story of Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson). A lot of people are also curious to see Jonathan Majors again in the role of the villain Kang in Ant-Man 3 – a character who has everything to be even deadlier than Thanos, the great antagonist of Marvel’s Phase 4.



Guardians of the Galaxy 3: What’s the Story?

After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is still recovering from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), but he will need to gather his team to defend the universe and protect his friends, through a mission that, if not successfully completed, it could lead to the end of the Guardians.

“This is the final arc that we started at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes and even Kraglin, who started out as saying a line or two in the first movie and is now a Guardian. of the Galaxy”, says director and screenwriter James Gunn.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in Brazilian theaters on May 5, 2023.