January 1, 2023 · 09:00 am

THE Qatar World Cup ended up with Argentina in Lionel Messi consecrating herself as the youngest three-time world champion in soccer. The tournament allowed the world to once again watch the French reach their second consecutive final, and despite the absences, the talent of Kylian Mbappe made the difference and the Europeans narrowly missed winning their third title.

In the early hours of Wednesday, information published by the newspaper sports world, from Spain, took the internet by storm for a few hours. According to the publication, the barcelona would be interested in hiring PSG’s Kylian Mbappe. However, it was nothing more than a prank of the vehicle in celebration of the “Day of the Holy Innocents”corresponding to April Fools’ Day, which is celebrated in December 28th in Spain.

“Despite its economic problems, the barcelona want to catch the market bomb: hire Kylian Mbappe”, says the newspaper on social networks this Wednesday morning. On its website, the sports world put all the details that could make the negotiation between barcelona and PSG was realised. However, on social networks, the Spanish vehicle made it clear that it was nothing more than a joke with the celebration of the day.

The joke is a tradition among vehicles in the country. In previous years, Cristiano Ronaldo, star who wore the jersey Real Madrid for several seasons, it came to be announced as a reinforcement of the barcelona. “The joke of sports world for this December 28th gave much to talk about and generated a great impact”, explained the Spanish newspaper.