What the cast of ‘Vikings’ is up to these days (4)

5 – Katheryn Winnick

Photo – Playback/Instagram

Actress Katheryn Winnick remained in the cast of “Vikings” from seasons one to six. She played the role of the squire Lagertha, Ragnar’s ex-wife who accompanied him during his first battles in the plot.

Born in Toronto, Canada, the star is currently 44 years old. After stardom, she appeared in the cast of several films and series. In 2019, Winnick worked alongside Mads Mikkelsen in the Netflix movie called “Polar”.

In 2021, he shared a cast with veteran Liam Neeson in “Na Mira do Perigo”, a feature film that shows the story of a farmer from the Arizona border. He becomes the defender of a young Mexican man who is on the run from a cartel.

The actress also starred in the 2019 “Wu Assassins”, a series available in the Netflix catalog. One of her most recent roles was in “Big Sky,” an ABC crime drama that depicts the disappearance of two young women on a famous road in Montana.

A detective teams up with former police officer Jenny Hoyt to investigate who is behind the kidnappings. In addition to Winnick, they also star Jensen Ackles, Kylie Bunbury, Reba McEntire, Ryan Phillippe, among others.