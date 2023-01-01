What to expect about cybercrime in the year 2023?

With each innovation in the technological world, the possibilities for cybercriminals are renewed, such as access to privacy data and thus committing thefts, embezzlements, etc. For this reason, the attempt to make it increasingly difficult for criminals to practice cyber crimessurveys developed for the year 2023 bring the step by step to make your data safer.

Protect yourself from cybercrime in 2023

Check now how cybercrime will evolve in the year 2023 and what you can do to protect your data:

1. Need to protect supply chains

Studies have already shown that by the year 2025, about 45% of organizations in the world will suffer an attack on their software supply chains.

That is, this number represents a three-fold increase when compared to the year 2021.

Given this, you might be wondering how it started or why the subject has become so latent.

Well, since equipment is currently increasingly connected to an internet network, unlike older devices, access to privacy for people, companies and organizations has become easier.

For this reason, adequate protection for supply chains is necessary in order to prevent cybercrime.

2. How to keep your device safe for 2023

The security measure most used by companies is to deposit their information in the cloud, in an attempt to avoid data loss and invasions and this should be a priority for 2023.

Another important point is to establish the philosophy zero trust, i.e., you shouldn’t trust anyone without some kind of authorization or inspection, and you should verify everything automatically.

Given this, this security measure is essential to protect data, information and infrastructure that are stored in the cloud against threats.