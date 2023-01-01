What to expect from Atlético in the 2023 season

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico prepares for a season surrounded by expectations in 2023

Competitiveness at a high level. The priority that has guided Atltico’s work in recent years will continue to be the main focus in the 2023 season. With maintenance of the base of the multi-champion squad in 2021 for another year and reinforcements approved by the fans, Galo hopes to win again at least one of the main titles in the year that begins.

The top leadership of Atltico has already adhered to the SAF Law in 2022, but the entire procedure still needs approval by the Deliberative Council. Between February and March, the collegiate body and other directors intend to present in detail the proposal of a North American interested party, who has already signed a non-binding agreement, for the board members to appreciate.

The move to club-company could have a significant impact on Atlético’s season. This is because the Minas Gerais team has been working for more than a year with a very limited budget due to the exorbitant global gross debt, which already reaches R$ 1.4 billion – according to the latest Rooster Business Day.

Galo’s compromised financial reality forces football director Rodrigo Caetano to target free players on the market or at the end of their contracts with their clubs, without the need to spend resources to close deals. Most of the hires made during the manager’s tenure followed this pattern.

In this sense, the arrival of an investor would be fundamental for the black and white pretensions in the market. The tough competition with the powerful Flamengo and Palmeiras tends to intensify and, with that, Atltico could become an even stronger candidate for the main titles.

Hiring for 2023

The reinforcements already announced by Atltico pleased the fans. The first of them was attacking midfielder Paulinho, 22 years old. Even after a spell below expectations at Bayer Leverkusen, in Germany, there is a national consensus that the club from Minas Gerais signed one of the most sought-after athletes on the market in this window.

The second name was that of defender Bruno Fuchs, 23 years old. The ex-Internacional defender made an agreement with CSKA Moscow, from Russia, to transfer to Galo on loan, in a contract valid until the end of the season. The arrival makes up for Junior Alonso’s departure in a sector already lacking for the injured Igor Rabello.

The third and final reinforcement announced by Atlético in 2022 was midfielder Edenilson, also a former Internacional player. The 33-year-old player was an old desire of the black and white board and arrives with the baggage of an athlete who has already defended the Brazilian national team.

All signings come with great chances of starting the team commanded by Eduardo Coudet, Galo’s new coach for 2023. The profile “workaholic” from the Argentine is also one of the reasons for good expectations for the athleticans.

In his still short career as a coach, “El Chacho” won an Argentine Championship and an Argentine Super Cup with Racing, in addition to leaving Internacional at the top of the Brazilian Championship in 2020.

Learning in the knockouts

Champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2021, Atltico was below expectations in the knockout tournaments in 2022. In the Copa Libertadores, Galo was again eliminated by Palmeiras (this time, in the quarterfinals). In the Copa do Brasil, he fell to rival Flamengo in the round of 16.

Achievements in the knockout stages are of paramount importance for any team, but they mean even more for those who live in delicate financial situations. This is due to the expressive amounts of awards for sports performance in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

To get far in the continental tournament, however, Atltico needs to complete the first stage. Ranked in the preliminary phase of Libertadores from the Brazilian Championship, Alvinegro will face Carabobo, from Venezuela, in the second stage. If it advances, there will still be another confrontation before a possible classification in the group stage.

Out in the new house

Last but not least, Atltico will fulfill a great dream of its fans in the first half of 2023. It is the inauguration of Arena MRV, the new stadium of the club from Minas Gerais, located in the Califrânia neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte.

The new Casa do Galo is in the final stages of construction. Inside the structure, the lawn that will host the alvinegro games is already visible in the photos posted on the stadium’s social networks. Outside, the work on the road is in full swing to facilitate access for Atleticans to the venue.

With one of the most competitive squads in Brazil, Atltico hopes to make Arena MRV a fortress in search of new titles. The expectation is that the first official game will be held in June – at the beginning of the Brazilian Championship and the knockout stage of the Libertadores.