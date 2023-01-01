What to expect from CES 2023? Learn all about the technology fair | Dogs

CES 2023, the world’s largest technology fair, takes place between January 5th and 8th in Las Vegas, United States. As in recent years of face-to-face events, the Consumer Electronics Show will feature face-to-face coverage of TechAll . In addition to consumer electronics, the 2023 edition of the fair promises many novelties in the mobility segment, with a large presence in the automotive sector.

Famous manufacturers such as AMD, Intel, LG, Samsung, Sony and many others are present at the fair, with the promise of an even busier event, since in 2023 there is even greater flexibility in relation to measures to contain the Covid pandemic -19. Next, the TechAll features some of the releases that could appear at CES 2023 and details a little bit of what you can expect from the industry’s premier launch event.

The expectation for the South Korean manufacturer is that its division responsible for the production of monitors (LG Display) presents novelties for medium-sized solutions, with equipment with OLED technology.

Models between 27 and 32 inches are expected, with rumors that suggest that the models have been under development since the middle of 2022 and aim to meet a demand that has grown amid the pandemic, on account of professionals looking for solutions with an intermediate size and with a superior image quality.

Another giant that usually takes many products from the most diverse segments to CES is Samsung, which for 2023 has scheduled a press conference for the eve of the fair. According to information from international vehicles, Samsung will present several products for smart homes with its Smart Things line, thus focusing on innovation and sustainability.

The expectation also points out that the company should present more AI resources, as well as new ways to connect its devices, making the entire configuration and use more intuitive and functional with the improvement of the tools.

The leader in the processor segment must present its new line of chips for desktops, the 13th generation of Intel Cores, which, at least according to rumors, still should not bring the “K” series models, which correspond to the most advanced chips. .

The manufacturer may also introduce a new chipset for motherboards, the B760, which tends to be a more suitable solution for the mid-range segment. Novelties for notebooks are also expected, but there is still no more concrete information about what Intel can present for the portable segment.

AMD will also be present at the event, as well as the company’s CEO Lisa Su, who should have a panel on the 4th, preceding the fair. The manufacturer may announce new models of 7000 series processors, with options that, in addition to Zen 4 architecture, will bring 3D V-Cache technology.

Among the expected models, according to the main rumors, are the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D, which, as they support the 3D V-Cache feature, should promise up to 15% more performance in games, as already demonstrated by AMD in testing.

Still on AMD, rumors indicate that a 55-inch OLED 4K TV from Displace, which will be a wireless model that uses rechargeable batteries, will house an AMD CPU together with an Nvidia GPU. The processor type or model has not yet been revealed, but it tends to be much more powerful than the ARM SoC solutions used in most modern televisions.

For the Japanese company, there are some rumors that the PlayStation manufacturer will present a new version of the PS5, which, in addition to a smaller design, would bring a removable media player.

Revisions to the hardware of Sony consoles are common, so that all generations of PlayStation consoles ended up receiving a more compact version of the original hardware, which is particularly interesting in relation to the PS5.

