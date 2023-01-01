What to expect from Cruzeiro in the 2023 season

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Back to the elite of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro will need to overcome challenges different from those faced in the season in which he was champion of Serie B Cruzeiro starts 2023 surrounded by positive expectations in its second year as AFS, but aware of the challenges ahead. After the end of the ordeal experienced in the last three seasons, with the title of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the club is preparing for its main objective: to remain in the national elite.

Cruzeiro signings for 2023 Reynaldo, defender – photo: Divulgao wesley, striker Rafael Bilu, striker – photo: Divulgao William, right-back – photo: Divulgao Niko, midfielder – photo: Reproduction Wallisson, midfielder – photo: Divulgao Ramiro, midfielder – photo: Reproduction Igor Formiga, right-back – photo: Reproduction/Cruzeiro Mateus Vital, midfielder – photo: Reproduction Neris, defender – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Despite the greater investment power available, the down-to-earth policy instituted by Ronaldo’s management still prevails at Cruzeiro. The club needs to find the ideal balance to dribble Fenmeno in December.

It will also be up to Cruzeiro’s management group to increase the number of supporter members, seek new ways to increase revenue and improve the physical structure of Tocas da Raposa I and II. The beginning of the payments foreseen in the creditors’ plan is also one of the targets for 2023.

Changes in the roster

On the field, Cruzeiro has undergone intense changes in the squad since winning the Premiership. Seventeen players did not have their contracts renewed, were transferred or sold by the club, while another 14 remained. Of those, two have advanced talks with other teams.

Players who will not follow at Cruzeiro in 2023 Jaj, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Z Ivaldo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Fernando Canesin, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Chay, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Leo Pais, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Lincoln, striker (returned to Vissel Kobe, from Japan) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rodolfo, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rmulo, right-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pablo Siles, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Willian Oliveira, steering wheel (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Wagner Leonardo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Luvannor, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Matheus Bidu, left-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Gabriel Mesquita, goalkeeper (on loan to Gua Santa) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Denivys, goalkeeper (on loan to Athletic) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Waguininho, striker (on loan to Ava) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Geovane Jesus, defender/right-back (sold to FC Dallas) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Edu, striker (under negotiation with Dibba Al Fujairah, from Dubai) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Rafa Silva, striker (under negotiation with Jeonbuk, from South Korea) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Striker Edu received a proposal from Dibba Fujairah, from Dubai, and should leave the team from Minas Gerais towards the United Arab Emirates in the next few days. As for his strike partner, Rafa Silva is leaving for Jeonbuk, from South Korea. The Asian proposal is considered irrefutable.

In turn, Cruzeiro’s movements in the market were also large. So far, ten athletes have already been introduced to the fans and started physical preparation under the command of coach Paulo Pezzolano at Toca II, in Belo Horizonte. Only the left side has not yet been reinforced.

In addition to them, one more will be made official until next week. This is goalkeeper Anderson, with a contract with Athletico Paranaense until December 31st. He already has a pre-contract signed with Cruzeiro at the end of the year.

The midfielder Agustn Almendra, who belongs to Boca Juniors, from Argentina, is in agreement with Raposa and should sign a pre-contract in the next few days.

Who stays on Cruzeiro for 2023 Bruno Rodrigues, striker, has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2023 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Lucas Oliveira, defender, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2025 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Neto Moura, midfielder, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until December 2025 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rafael Cabral, goalkeeper, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2024 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Filipe Machado, midfielder, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2024 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Edu, striker, has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2024 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Eduardo Brock, defender, has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2023 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Wesley Gasolina, right-back, has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2024 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back, has a contract with Cruzeiro until July 2023 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Danie Jr, midfielder, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until December 2025 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Maintenance of the Scio 5 Stars program

After surpassing the mark of 71,000 member-fans, Cruzeiro closed 2022 with the program falling in the number of adhesions. Between the end of the season, on November 6, and the end of the year, Raposa lost four thousand members – today, it has around 67 thousand.

In 2023, the big challenge will be to ensure that the fans who joined the program throughout this year continue to contribute as members. Last year, the project was driven by the Ronaldo factor, which bought 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF).

Back in Serie A, with an investment level far away from the new opponents, Cruzeiro will need to be creative and extremely competent to achieve results and ensure cheer for the Celeste fan.

Growth in the sports field

Fighting to return to the South American championships is one of Cruzeiro’s main goals. In March 2022, when he presented the SAF project to the Deliberative Council, Gabriel Lima, today CEO, stated that the goal for 2023 was to be among the top 12 in Series A.

If this objective is achieved, the club will guarantee a place in the 2024 Copa Sudamericana. Thinking about it, going further in the Copa do Brasil is also a goal for Raposa.

In 2022, Cruzeiro was eliminated in the round of 16 by Fluminense. Even so, it earned BRL 7.67 million from the competition. The champion, to give you an idea, pocketed BRL 60 million.

Due to the Serie B title, Cruzeiro will start the 2023 Copa do Brasil in the third phase. The celestial team is the greatest champion of the knockout tournament, with six titles won (1993, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2017 and 2018).

Search for new ways to grow your revenue

Cruzeiro will need to find new forms of income from 2023 onwards. And this is, without a doubt, one of Ronaldo’s biggest goals with the SAF.

Since taking charge of Cruzeiro, Fenmeno has already met with some investors. Initially, there was talk of selling part of SAF’s shares. The former player acquired 90% of them in April 2022 in a deal that could reach BRL 400 million.

One of the meetings, later that month, was with Nicolau Esteves, doctor and businessman, founder of Afya Educacional. Born in Cruzeiro, he has an estimated fortune of BRL 4.2 billion and would be interested in buying shares in SAF Celeste.

Last August, according to columnist Jorge Nicola, from Superesportes, a group of investors also showed interest in the shares. Ronaldo’s request would have been R$ 110 million for 10% of the shares.

Cruzeiro’s main commercial partner in recent years, Pedro Loureno, owner of the Supermercados BH chain, confirmed at the end of October that he would cede the main space of the Celeste shirt to a new sponsorship closed by Fenmeno from 2023.

“As he has a (closed) sponsorship, the second largest in Brazil, as far as I am aware, it is logical that I gave up mine and will stay (in the back) of the shirt”, he explained.

Reforms in Tocas da Raposas I and II

In a serious financial crisis for many years, Cruzeiro invested the money it did not have to form winning teams, but did not invest in the infrastructure of Tocas da Raposa I and II.

Since taking over football management, the team commanded by Ronaldo has carried out small works in the two training centres. However, there is still a need for much larger interventions.

In June, during a live broadcast on its Twitch channel, Fenmeno pointed out that Toca da Raposa II should undergo a major work, which, at that time, was already in the budget phase.

“We are redoing the administrative area of ​​Toca II. We have a work that we are praying for in the locker room, a work that was left unfinished. We are praying, seeing the permits. Everyone is working”, he said.

Burrows I and II belong to the SAF heritage. They were transferred by the association after approval by the Deliberative Council, on April 4th. On the other hand, Ronaldo assumed Raposa’s tax debt of around R$ 180 million.

Judicial recovery plan

One of the most important steps that Cruzeiro will take in 2023 is to start paying the creditors of the judicial reorganization plan. The payment proposal was made to Justice, and the club awaits the scheduling of the meeting that defines the agreements.

According to Article 11 of Law 14,193, SAF administrators – in the case of Cruzeiro, the businessman Ronaldo – are personally and jointly liable for obligations relating to financial transfers defined to the associations. These amounts will be used to pay off debts.

Article 10 explains the SAF transfers to the association:

“The original club or legal entity responsible for paying the obligations prior to the constitution of the SAF, through its own revenues and the following revenues that will be transferred to it by Sociedade Anima do Futebol, when exclusively constituted:

I – by allocation of 20% (twenty percent) of current monthly revenues earned by Sociedade Anima do Futebol, according to the plan approved by the creditors, pursuant to item I of the caput of art. 13 of this Law;

II – by allocation of 50% (fifty percent) of dividends, interest on own capital or other remuneration received from it, as a shareholder”.

In this new model, Cruzeiro will have a total of six years to pay 60% of the association’s debts. If this is concluded, the extension of the Centralized Regime of Executions for another four years will be allowed.

Therefore, it is up to the association to pay or renegotiate the debts within the deadlines established by law, with the SAF managers acting in solidarity in this process.