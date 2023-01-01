What were the disappointments of 2022?

The year was marked by the beginning of the resumption of cinema after the Covid-19 pandemic and the release of several films and series much awaited by the public. As in every season, some titles stood out in 2022, while others disappointed (and a lot) part of the fans.

In cinema, films like Morbius, Thor: Love and Thunder and Jurassic World: Dominion were among the most anticipated this year. However, the end result ended up not pleasing many, although the latter two are among the top 10 highest-grossing films in 2022.

In the series section, as several new and veteran titles debut new seasons annually, it would be impossible to mention all the disappointments in the same list. Therefore, the Tangerine selected three that were negatively marked in the memory of the audience: Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), First Death (2022) and Resident Evil: The Series (2022) – in the case of the last two, Netflix has already officially confirmed its cancellations.

Below, check out six productions that disappointed fans in 2022:

Jared Leto in the movie Morbius Disclosure/Sony Pictures

Morbius

In the list of great disappointments of 2022, a film that could not be left out is Morbius. Starring Oscar winner Jared Leto, the feature is part of Sony’s Spider-Man universe, which has as its main highlight the Venom franchise. Without the option of relying on the arachnid hero, the studio explores some of its main villains that are not being used by Marvel in the MCU.

Despite Leto in the lead role and names like Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson in the cast, Morbius was a complete disaster. The feature suffered from criticism from all sides and did not even reach US$ 200 million at the box office, a number considered very low for a production of this size.

Not even the post-credits scene that connects Sony’s universe to the MCU was able to entice audiences to head to the theater to watch the character’s cinematic debut. With just a 15% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Morbius is one of the 2022 titles that need to be forgotten.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder Disclosure

Thor: Love and Thunder

If analyzed only the box office of Thor: Love and Thunder, the film was a success. With US$ 760 million raised, the production was among the most profitable this year – but that is not enough for a project to go without criticism.

The feature brought back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) eternal passion, and put Christian Bale to play Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, one of the main villains of the God of Thunder in the comics. By uniting two of the hero’s main stories in HQ, it was expected that the feature would please everyone, but it wasn’t quite like that.

Thor: Love and Thunder has a 64% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and was marked by its overly comic plot. Once again directed by Taika Waititi, the film had too many convenient resolutions and scenes that added little to the narrative, barely taking advantage of the cast of stars who shared the screen with Hemsworth.

After the success of its predecessor Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the expectation was that the Thor franchise would continue to take higher flights and continue with the hero’s good phase in theaters. Unfortunately, the reality was not so positive.

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern are back in Jurassic World: Dominion Publicity/Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Domain

Responsible for putting an end to the dinosaur franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion is a film whose spectacular box office does not match the critics. It was a measly 29% approval from journalists, who classified the feature as a melancholy end to one of the most important works of cinema.

Part of the criticism pointed to a lack of connection in the narrative of the last feature and poor use of some of the characters, especially Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard). The free return of the protagonist trio of Jurassic Park (Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum) also added little to the plot, making their participation a mere slot machine for the end of the franchise.

Ella Balinska in Resident Evil Disclosure/Netflix

Resident Evil: The Series

Resident Evil: The Series is one of the only productions on this list that managed to displease audiences and critics. While cinema titles were “saved” by the astronomical box office, Netflix’s attraction inspired by successful games failed so much in terms of audience that it was quickly canceled by the streaming service.

The news of the end came a month and a half after the attraction’s debut, which never reached the numbers desired by the platform for a possible renewal. In addition to low interest from subscribers, the series was the target of much criticism from journalists and described as the “worst chapter” of the zombie saga outside consoles.

The Resident Evil series premiered on July 14th and garnered 72.7 million hours of views, which placed it at number two in the worldwide Top 10 in its first week of airing. However, performance soon plummeted, and the title dropped from the rankings after just three weeks.

Calliope and Juliette Disclosure/Netflix

First death

Vampire themed series LGBTQIA+, First Death was a Netflix flop that plummeted from heaven to hell. Although it debuted well on the platform, appearing in the Top 10 among English-language productions in its early days and with 100 million hours viewed in four weeks, the attraction plummeted in audience and was canceled by the service.

The surprise for the cancellation was such that showrunner Felicia D. Henderson blamed the “bad marketing” done by the platform for the failure of the plot. According to her, the focus only on the lesbian romance in the promotional arts amazed part of the audience that never knew other elements that she considered important to the plot.

Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi Promotion/Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi

For many pop culture fans, Obi-Wan Kenobi is perhaps the year’s biggest disappointment. Miniseries that brought back Ewan McGregor as the famous jedi 17 years after his last appearance, the attraction was one of the most anticipated of 2022. In addition to the return of the main character, the series also reunited McGregor with Hayden Christensen, responsible for living the iconic villain Darth Vader in the second (or first?) Star Wars trilogy. The result, however, fell far short of expectations.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Obi-Wan Kenobi won only 63% of public approval, considered essential for the success of a production. The many criticisms directed at the miniseries cite the convoluted plot and too absurd resolutions, which would have made the attraction a “waste” of characters and time within the Star Wars franchise.