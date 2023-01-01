Where to watch Lula’s inauguration on open and cable TV – 12/31/2022 – Ilustrada

The most important fact of the day, the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, occupies a large part of the programming of several open channels and of all pay TV news channels. Only Record and SBT will not go live directly from Brasilia.

On Globo, the broadcast starts at 1:05 pm and is led by William Bonner and Renata Lo Prete. GloboNews promises 17 consecutive hours of coverage. Band cast José Luiz Datena, Eduado Oinegue and Lana Canepa, and Canal Livre (10:30 pm) broadcasts the event. On the other hand, Cultura shows, in addition to the inauguration of the new president, also that of Tarcísio de Freitas, governor-elect of São Paulo, at 9 am, with a presentation by Andresa Boni.

Three Christs

Richard Gere plays a psychiatrist who treats, at the same institution, three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. With Peter Dinklage, from “Game of Thrones”, and Bradley Whitford, from “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Netflix, 14 years old

The baby sitter

A Senegalese immigrant works as a nanny for a New York couple’s son. But his dream of a better life is disturbed by the apparitions of a mysterious entity. Psychological thriller awarded at the Sundance Festival.

Amazon Prime Video, 14 years old

Johnny vs. Amber – The Last Judgment

The legal battle between actors Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is portrayed in this documentary miniseries in two episodes – one is dedicated to him, and the other, to her.

HBO Max, age 12

Brazil by Darcy Ribeiro

Premiere of the documentary series directed by Ana Maria Magalhães, in five episodes, about the life and work of the great Brazilian anthropologist, sociologist, historian and politician.

Culture, 10pm, free

Films about Pele

The station honors the greatest soccer star of all time by airing “Pelé: the Birth of a Legend” (11:15 am, 10 years), which dramatizes the start of the player’s career, and the documentary “Pelé Eterno” (10:45 pm, free), by Anibal Massaini Neto.

Globe