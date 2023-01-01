Where to watch the new episodes of Blind Wedding – 12/30/2022 – Ilustrada

For ten days, men and women talk without seeing each other, creating emotional connections. Couples who “match” embark on a honeymoon at a resort in the Amazon, where they will decide whether they want to go ahead with the relationship.

Married in real life, Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo present the second crop of the reality show Casamento à Cegas Brasil. Four episodes are available now; new batches will be released on the 4th and 11th of January.

Netflix, 12 years old

2022 Super Premiere Retrospective

The channel reprises its biggest hits of the year: “Tô Ryca! 2” (12h, free), “Fast and Furious 9” (15:40, 14 years old), “Sing 2” (18:05, free), “Cidade Perdida” (20h , age 14) and “Birds of Prey: One Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation” (10 pm, age 16).

Telecine Premium, from 12h

Virada Show

For the first time, the station broadcasts live shows on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro. Among the attractions are Iza, Zeca Pagodinho and Alexandre Pires, in addition to the traditional fireworks display.

Globo, 21:25, free

Noah

Russell Crowe lives the patriarch who saved humanity from the universal flood in the biblical epic directed by Darren Aronofsky. With Jennifer Connelly and Emma Watson.

SBT, 21:30, 14 years old

Infinite Storm

Naomi Watts plays an experienced mountaineer who, during a storm, tries to help a distraught man she encounters high up on a ridge.

HBO, 10pm, 14 years old

Tribute to Gal Costa

The station shows the Brasil Jazz Sinfônica concert held on 12/17 at Sala São Paulo, which had Dora Morelenbaum Lívia Nestrovski, Rubel and Tim Bernardes singing hits by Gal Costa.

Culture, 10:30 pm, free

Festival Virada Salvador

Pâmela Lucciola and Juliana Guimarães command the transmission of New Year’s Eve in the capital of Bahia, with shows by Claudia Leitte, João Gomes, Léo Santana, Lincoln, Thiago Aquino, Wesley Safadão and Zé Vaqueiro.

Band, 10:30 pm, free