Which foreign leaders will Lula take office?

Julia Braun

From BBC News Brazil in São Paulo

December 31, 2022

Credit, Getty Images

From ambassadors to presidents, around 120 countries will be represented at the inauguration of future president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), according to information disclosed by the PT’s team.

At least 65 foreign delegations made up of heads and deputy heads of State, Government and Power, as well as ministers of foreign affairs and special envoys, have already confirmed their presence.

There will be at least 19 heads of state, four prime ministers and a first lady, as well as vice presidents, ministers of state, heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations, among others.

It is speculated whether the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, or a delegation sent by him would attend the inauguration. A 2019 ordinance, edited during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, vetoed the presence of the Venezuelan ruler on Brazilian soil, preventing him from attending the ceremony. The ordinance, however, was revoked by the current government, at the request of the transitional government, on December 29th.

The arrival of Maduro or members of the Venezuelan government had not been confirmed until the publication of this report.

So far, the presidents of: Portugal, Argentina, Germany, Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Spain, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Guyana, Suriname, Honduras, Togo, Peru, Guinea Bissau, East Timor, Cape Verde are confirmed. , Zimbabwe and Angola.

The prime ministers of Morocco, Mali, the Republic of Guinea and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are also on the list. In addition, the first lady of Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, will represent her husband, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the person responsible for the inauguration ceremony, this is the biggest event with high-level foreign authorities in Brazil since the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Check out some of the highlights from the list of confirmed leaders below.

Europe

Among the Europeans who are already on the official list is the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Rebelo travels to Brazil after meeting Lula in Lisbon in November, after the elections.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Lula and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Lisbon in November

The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the King of Spain, Felipe VI, also confirmed their presence.

The Spanish monarch ascended to the throne in 2014 after his father, King Juan Carlos, abdicated following some adultery scandals and suspicious receipt of money.

United Kingdom, France and the European Union (EU) decided to be represented by special envoys.

The British envoy is Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. She already met with members of Lula’s transition team during COP-27, in Egypt.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, King Felipe VI of Spain

Argentina

Argentine President Alberto Fernández was one of the first to publicly confirm his presence at the inauguration.

The Peronist should be one of Lula’s main international allies at the start of his term. The first official commitment of the president-elect after his victory at the polls was precisely a meeting with Fernández, in São Paulo, the day after the second round.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Lula received the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, in São Paulo shortly after his victory

USA

US President Joe Biden announced that he will not attend the event.

In their place, the White House announced three envoys: the Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, Douglas Koneff, charge d’affaires at the Embassy in Brasilia, and Juan Gonzalez, special assistant to the president and senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Council of National security.

China

China will send Vice President Wang Qishan to lead the Chinese delegation at the inauguration ceremony.

Foreign Minister Wang Wenbin said diplomacy between the two countries is strategic.

“Vice President Wang Qishan’s upcoming trip to Brazil, as President Xi Jinping’s special representative, for the presidential inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to the great importance that China attaches to Brazil and our bilateral relations,” said Wenbin. .

russia and ukraine

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Valentina Matviyenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Despite the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the two nations have confirmed that they will send representatives to Brasilia, according to the transition team.