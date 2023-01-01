Which foreign leaders will Lula take office?

  • Julia Braun
  • From BBC News Brazil in São Paulo

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Credit, Getty Images

From ambassadors to presidents, around 120 countries will be represented at the inauguration of future president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), according to information disclosed by the PT’s team.

At least 65 foreign delegations made up of heads and deputy heads of State, Government and Power, as well as ministers of foreign affairs and special envoys, have already confirmed their presence.

There will be at least 19 heads of state, four prime ministers and a first lady, as well as vice presidents, ministers of state, heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations, among others.

It is speculated whether the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, or a delegation sent by him would attend the inauguration. A 2019 ordinance, edited during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, vetoed the presence of the Venezuelan ruler on Brazilian soil, preventing him from attending the ceremony. The ordinance, however, was revoked by the current government, at the request of the transitional government, on December 29th.

