Who is Pastor Kleber Lucas, who sings at Lula’s inauguration – 01/01/2023 – Ilustrada

Kleber Lucas, 54 years old, is a pastor who converted to neo-Pentecostalism at the age of 17 and later migrated to the Baptist church. He is a giant in the gospel segment.

With a Grammy for best Christian music album in Portuguese, he has more than 30 years of career and millions of records sold.

The singer was one of the few influential evangelicals against Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL. He even refused to participate in Louvorzão, an evangelical event held in Rio de Janeiro in July, because the president would be there.

At the release of the song with Caetano, Kleber said that the partnership is an opportunity to show that there are people in churches who do not agree with Bolsonarism. “Those on the left are saying, wow, there are evangelicals who don’t agree with this government.”